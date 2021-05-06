La Roche-Posay Expands its Anthelios Portfolio to Include a Daily Mineral SPF Moisturizer with Cell-Ox Shield® Technology and Hyaluronic Acid

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily application of sunscreen remains a critical step in not only preventing skin cancer, a growing health epidemic, but helping to reduce the signs of premature skin aging caused by the sun*. La Roche-Posay's new breakthrough formula - ANTHELIOS MINERAL SPF 30 MOISTURIZER WITH HYALURONIC ACID - is more than mineral suncare. This mineral sunscreen for face is formulated with La Roche-Posay's Cell-Ox Shield® Technology plus dermatologist recommended Hyaluronic Acid for those that desire efficacy yet simplicity in their routine. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 30 Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid provides comfort and hydration while helping to protect against early skin aging*.

With millions of Americans working from home, often near windows, the need for daily SPF is essential. According to the International Ultraviolet Association, typical window glass will allow UVA rays to pass through. While almost all of the UVB, or burning rays, are blocked, UVA rays can penetrate glass and over time and can contribute to the development of skin cancer and aging. La Roche-Posay's latest Anthelios innovation is a gentle, daily moisturizer formulated with 100% mineral sunscreen filters, including zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, plus antioxidants, making it an ideal choice for sensitive skin. It also contains Hyaluronic Acid, which provides up to 12-hour hydration on the skin. Hyaluronic Acid, a natural humectant found in skin that depletes over time, is a top searched anti-aging molecule and accounts for 41% of growth in the skincare facial market[1]. It has been a longtime champion ingredient in dermatology to increase hydration and plump skin.

"The common factor for any aging skin is the need for hydration and daily UVA/UVB protection," says Jennifer L. MacGregor, M.D. a Board Certified dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology. "I often recommend that my patients incorporate formulas into their daily routines with both UVA/UVB sun protection and hydrating properties."

This hydrating cream texture is formulated for all skin-types, especially sensitive skin. It is non-comedogenic, fragrance free and paraben free.

FORMULA WITH KEY INGREDIENTS/TECHNOLOGY:

Hyaluronic Acid: a dermatologist recommended ingredient known to help hydrate and plump skin.

a dermatologist recommended ingredient known to help hydrate and plump skin. Glycerin: an ingredient known for its moisturizing and hydrating properties provides up to 12-hour hydration on skin leaving skin feeling soft, soothed and hydrated.

an ingredient known for its moisturizing and hydrating properties provides up to 12-hour hydration on skin leaving skin feeling soft, soothed and hydrated. Panthenol: a form of Vitamin B5, known for its moisturizing and skin-conditioning properties.

a form of Vitamin B5, known for its moisturizing and skin-conditioning properties. Cell-Ox Shield® Technology:

100% Mineral UV Filters: 5.5% Titanium Dioxide and 10% Zinc Oxide synergistically deliver broad spectrum protection. Oxybenzone and Octinoxate Free.

5.5% Titanium Dioxide and 10% Zinc Oxide synergistically deliver broad spectrum protection. Oxybenzone and Octinoxate Free.

Powerful Antioxidant Protection: With Senna Alata, a tropical leaf extract, that helps fight against damaging free radicals caused by the sun that can accelerate skin aging.

With Senna Alata, a tropical leaf extract, that helps fight against damaging free radicals caused by the sun that can accelerate skin aging. Airtight Packaging: ensures no outside air or contaminants get inside and preserves product efficacy.

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Anthelios Mineral SPF 30 Moisturizer + Hyaluronic Acid:

100% Mineral-Filters

Fragrance-free

Paraben-free

Oil-free/non-comedogenic

Allergy tested

Dermatologist tested for safety

Tested on Sensitive Skin

100% mineral filter sunscreens are formulated only using Titanium Dioxide and/or Zinc Oxide as the active ingredients. These mineral actives are opaque powders, so a 100% mineral sunscreen can leave a grey, purple or white cast depending on skin tone. To help the formula blend into the skin, dispense onto fingers and warm in circular motion, apply onto skin in small sections, and rub well until the formula is no longer visible.

This joins the line of La Roche-Posay mineral sunscreens including Anthelios 50 Mineral Gentle-Lotion Sunscreen, Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid, Anthelios 50 Mineral Tinted Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid, and Anthelios Daily Mineral Primer.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 30 Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid has a suggested retail price of $34.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer a better life for sensitive skin. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now present in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to complement their patients' treatments and promote good skincare practices adapted to each skin concern. The brand develops formulas with its exclusive Selenium-rich water, also used at its Thermal Center, the first Dermatology Center in Europe, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties. The products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

About ANTHELIOS

A leader in advanced UV formulation research and innovation for over 30 years, La Roche-Posay's Anthelios sunscreen range is trusted and recognized by dermatologists all over the world for providing effective UVA and UVB protection. The range features advanced patented sunscreen technologies, including 100% mineral-based UV protection formulas, as well as those developed with Mexoryl™SX, a unique, key ingredient that acts as a short wave UVA filter, and most recently, CELL-OX SHIELD™ XL, a powerful, synergistic combination of filters that provides UVA/UVB and antioxidant protection using 21% fewer ingredients. Formulated under a strict formulation charter to be safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin, all Anthelios sunscreens are known for their effective, broad-spectrum protection as well as their fast-absorbing, lightweight and cosmetically elegant texture. All Anthelios sunscreens are dermatologist-tested for safety, allergy-tested, oil-free, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and paraben-free.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA.

[1] Nielsen Total US Skincare x AOC 2020 CYTD 10.17.20

*When used with other sun protection measures including limiting time in the sun, between from 10am to 2pm, and wearing protective gear such as long sleeve shirts, hats and sunglasses.

SOURCE La Roche-Posay