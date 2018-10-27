LA Sports Equinox to Occur Sunday in Los Angeles

The Elias Sports Bureau has determined that Sunday in Los Angeles will mark the first time in history that all five major men's sports leagues will host games in the same metropolitan area on the same day. This will be an event than has never happened before in North American sports history.

This milestone was made possible by the appearance of the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, while MLS has its "Decision Day" – the final day of the regular season, as teams push for playoff positioning – and the NBA, NFL and NHL are in the midst of their regular seasons.

The games, featuring global sports stars on Los Angeles County clubs such Manny Machado (Dodgers of MLB), Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy of MLS), Danilo Gallinari (Clippers of the NBA), Todd Gurley (Rams of the NFL) and Anze Kopitar (Kings of the NHL) are as follows:

Times (PST) League Visitor Home Team Venue 12:30 pm NHL New York Rangers LA Kings Staples Center 1:25 pm NFL Green Bay Packers LA Rams LA Memorial Coliseum 1:30 pm MLS Houston Dynamo LA Galaxy StubHub Center 5:15 pm MLB Boston Red Sox LA Dodgers Dodger Stadium 6:30 pm NBA Washington Wizards LA Clippers Staples Center

In addition to the games in Los Angeles County, the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, based in Orange County, host the San Jose Sharks at 5 pm PST on Sunday.

Background on the research by the Elias Sports Bureau:

Leagues considered by Elias were MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS.

Only regular season and postseason matches were considered (no preseason matches, exhibitions, All-Star Games, etc.)

In all, eleven metropolitan areas with teams currently in each of the five major men's leagues were considered: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago , Dallas , Denver , Los Angeles, Miami , Minneapolis-St. Paul , New York City , Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

