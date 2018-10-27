LA Sports Equinox to Occur Sunday in Los Angeles

All Five Major American Men's Sports Leagues to Host Games in Los Angeles County

16:02 ET

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American sports history will be made tomorrow in Los Angeles, as the first-of-its-kind Sports Equinox – games in Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL) and National Hockey League (NHL) – will occur on Sunday, Oct. 28 in Los Angeles County.

The Elias Sports Bureau has determined that Sunday in Los Angeles will mark the first time in history that all five major men's sports leagues will host games in the same metropolitan area on the same day. This will be an event than has never happened before in North American sports history.

This milestone was made possible by the appearance of the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, while MLS has its "Decision Day" – the final day of the regular season, as teams push for playoff positioning – and the NBA, NFL and NHL are in the midst of their regular seasons.

The games, featuring global sports stars on Los Angeles County clubs such Manny Machado (Dodgers of MLB), Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy of MLS), Danilo Gallinari (Clippers of the NBA), Todd Gurley (Rams of the NFL) and Anze Kopitar (Kings of the NHL) are as follows:                                           

Times (PST) 

League

Visitor 

Home Team 

Venue 

12:30 pm

NHL

New York Rangers

LA Kings

Staples Center

1:25   pm

NFL

Green Bay Packers

LA Rams

LA Memorial Coliseum

1:30   pm

MLS

Houston Dynamo

LA Galaxy

StubHub Center

5:15   pm

MLB

Boston Red Sox

LA Dodgers

Dodger Stadium

6:30   pm

NBA

Washington Wizards

LA Clippers

Staples Center

In addition to the games in Los Angeles County, the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, based in Orange County, host the San Jose Sharks at 5 pm PST on Sunday.

Background on the research by the Elias Sports Bureau:

  • Leagues considered by Elias were MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS.
  • Only regular season and postseason matches were considered (no preseason matches, exhibitions, All-Star Games, etc.)
  • In all, eleven metropolitan areas with teams currently in each of the five major men's leagues were considered: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

