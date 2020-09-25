La Tortilla Factory Releases 2 New Tortillas: "Organic Low Carb" & "Low Carb High Fiber Quinoa & Flax"

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep your carb count low and clean eating goals high with two new exciting creations from La Tortilla Factory. Low carb diets and clean eating are hotter than ever, and let's face it, who doesn't love a taco? Always passionate about innovating in the Mexican food category, La Tortilla Factory has released two new tortilla products within their best-selling Low Carb line-up.

The new tortillas are available now at select retailers nationally and on their online store, www.latortillafactory.com.

(PRNewsfoto/La Tortilla Factory) (PRNewsfoto/La Tortilla Factory)

Using only better for you ingredients, La Tortilla Factory has formulated an Organic Low Carb Whole Wheat Tortilla. It is low in carbs and USDA certified organic, which means now Taco Tuesdays have something for everyone. This exciting new organic tortilla is free from GMOs, made with whole wheat flour, 70 calories, and is only 5 net carbs per tortilla.

Their Low Carb High Fiber Quinoa & Flax Tortilla brings a fiber rich, flavorful and functional wrap to the table. It is non-GMO, made with whole wheat and quinoa flours, flax seeds, 60 calories, only 5 net carbs per tortilla, and packed with 10g of fiber.

These two innovative new products are inspired by La Tortilla Factory's loyal consumer's mindful eating habits. Taco night for the low carb lover just got better! Lunch wrap or snack, these two new tortillas check all the convenience, flavor and flexibility boxes.

La Tortilla Factory, Since 1977

Founders, Jose and Mary Tamayo, set out to bring authentic Mexican flavors to California in 1977. They put down roots in Sonoma County and discovered a forward thinking, culinary community of farmers and foodies that supported and fostered their mission; to bring better food to your table. Driven by the family's personal health goals and also the requests of loyal customers, La Tortilla Factory quickly earned and embraced the title of innovators in the tortilla industry. As part of their vision to create great tasting products that contribute to a healthy lifestyle, they created the first low carb tortilla in 2000 and their first organic tortilla in 2003.

La Tortilla Factory is family-owned and operated in Santa Rosa, California.

Learn More: Latortillafactory.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaTortillaFactory

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/latortillafactory

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/la-tortilla-factory/

SOURCE La Tortilla Factory

Related Links

www.latortillafactory.com

