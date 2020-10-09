La Tortilla Factory Releases Mexican Side Dishes

Spice Up Any Meal

Using only better-for-you ingredients, La Tortilla Factory has formulated three side dishes to spice up any meal. Ancho Rice and Beans is a rice & beans blend with corn and mild Ancho chiles. Chipotle Brown Rice and Quinoa is a blend of brown rice, quinoa, smoky chipotle, roasted corn and poblano peppers. The Mexican-style Black Beans are rich and flavorful, slow cooked with a blend of Mexican herbs and spices. Inspired by their Mexican heritage and deep Californian roots, these innovative new products were crafted for La Tortilla Factory's loyal consumers' mindful eating habits and shared love of authentic flavors. All three Authentic Side Dishes are vegetarian-friendly, Non-GMO, preservative free, and gluten free. Combine with La Tortilla Factory tortillas for a perfect combination to create a nutritious and easy meal, like gluten-free enchiladas or flavorful burritos, in just minutes!

La Tortilla Factory, Since 1977

Founders, Jose and Mary Tamayo, set out to bring authentic Mexican flavors to California in 1977. They put down roots in Sonoma County and discovered a forward thinking, culinary community of farmers and foodies that supported and fostered their mission; to bring better food to your table. Driven by the family's personal health goals and also the requests of loyal customers, La Tortilla Factory quickly earned and embraced the title of innovators in the tortilla industry. As part of their vision to create great tasting products that contribute to a healthy lifestyle, they created the first low carb tortilla in 2000 and their first organic tortilla in 2003.

La Tortilla Factory is family-owned and operated in Santa Rosa, California.

