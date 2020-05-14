La-Z-Boy Launches One Million Thanks For Healthcare Workers

"People at home are passing their time and spreading joy in unique and creative ways," said Eli Winkler, La-Z-Boy Chief Marketing Officer. "They're creating music videos, learning to bake, taking their kids on virtual vacations; and they're sharing it all online for us to enjoy. We want to unite all that creativity floating around social media channels to collectively say 'thank you' to healthcare workers."

For over 90 years, La-Z-Boy has provided comfort to families when it's needed most. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one special group of healthcare workers – nurses – have set aside their own well-being for the safety and care of others each day. To make life a bit more comfortable, La-Z-Boy is donating $1 million worth of furniture directly to nurses working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses will be selected from regions that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and will be invited by La-Z-Boy to receive a free sofa, chair or recliner.

"Nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic have risked an incredible amount on our behalf and deserve our thanks and appreciation," said Kurt Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy. "We hope that La-Z-Boy can help create an environment that provides physical and emotional comfort at the end of the day. This is our way of saying 'thank you' the way we know best."

The "One Million Thanks" campaign launches today and features an array of content developed with the goal of motivating people to show their thanks.

View the new ad for the La-Z-Boy "One Million Thanks" campaign.

