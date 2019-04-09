La-Z-Boy Recognizes Southeast Dealer with Top Honors at High Point Furniture Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La-Z-Boy recognized Tipperary Sales, one of the largest La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries dealers in North America, with three prestigious honors at an awards ceremony held during High Point Furniture Market in High Point, NC. Two Tipperary Sales locations were recognized for being in the top ten stores of 355 in North America and one employee was recognized individually for excellence in interior design services.

"It was an honor to once again recognize Tipperary Sales and its employees for their continued dedication to serving our customers in such an outstanding manner," said Jim Reilly, vice president of sales for La-Z-Boy. "One Tipperary Sales employee, Rebecca Silver, earned recognition for being among the top performing designers in North America. At the same time, the company was acknowledged for operating two top-ten stores in the nation. These tremendous awards are evidence that Tipperary's organization embodies our mission of helping our customers live life comfortably."

The Pinnacle Award

The Pinnacle Club recognizes the top-selling in-home design consultants and sales consultants in the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network, one of the industry's largest dedicated store networks. Tipperary was honored to receive one of these prestigious awards. Rebecca Silver, an in-home designer from the Charleston, S.C. location was recognized as the South Central region's honoree. Only ten La-Z-Boy consultants and designers are inducted into the Pinnacle Club annually, making it the highest honor for store employees. This is Rebecca's second time as a Pinnacle recipient—a tremendous honor.

"Becc is a tremendous talent," said Martha Brown, President and CEO Tipperary Sales. "She connects naturally with customers and is full of enthusiasm for filling their home with the La-Z-Boy brand, making their home equally comfortable and beautiful."

Two Top-Ten Stores

Each year, La-Z-Boy honors ten of the top-performing stores in North America. Rising to the top of 350 locations across the nation, Tipperary Sales claimed No. 9 for its Greenville, S.C. Store for $8M in sales. The No. 4 spot was awarded to Tipperary's Pineville, N.C. store for $11M in sales. This is the 4th year in a row that the Pineville, N.C. location achieved top ten recognition.

"Buying furniture is very personal," continued Brown. "We aim to provide our customers with an exceptional furniture buying experience and delivering a product that is unmatched in the marketplace."

About Tipperary Sales, Inc.

Tipperary Sales, Inc., a family-owned company founded in 1976, operates eight La-Z-Boy Galleries in the Southeast. The company is one of Furniture Today's Top 100 Furniture Stores, with annual sales topping $45M, and currently operates two of the top ten dealer-operated La-Z-Boy stores in the nation. Tipperary Sales has been named both "Retail Partner of the Year" and "Ronald McDonald House Charity Partner of the Year" by La-Z-Boy, Inc.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, N.C.; 7035 Smith Corners Blvd. in Charlotte, N.C.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, N.C.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, S.C.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, S.C.; 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, S.C.

For more information, please visit http://lazboysoutheast.com.

About La-Z-Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life Comfortably. SM

