La-Z-Boy Southeast Recognized as No. 91 in Furniture Today's 37th Annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores 2020"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Southeast, is recognized as No. 91 in Furniture Today's 37th annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores" exclusive list with annual sales of $55.3M, up $5.5M from 2019.

Furniture Today, known as the premier publication for the retail and manufacturing home furnishings landscape, compiles its 2020 list ranking furniture stores by 2019 sales of furniture, bedding and decorative accessories, including fabric and furniture protection, warranties and delivery.

"We are grateful to once again achieve a spot on Furniture Today's Top 100, which includes some of the industry's most excellent and reputable retail operations," says Martha Brown, CEO, Tipperary Sales. "As a family owned and operated business, we are deeply committed to our mission of creating customers for life through exceptional experiences. We believe our continued growth on the Top 100 list exemplifies that this sincere pledge to our customers is being realized by our dedicated staff. We are fortunate to have an incredible team who made this possible."

With eight stores throughout the region (located in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina), La-Z-Boy Southeast offers customers an exceptional buying experience. The company's vigilant training creates a staff that are experts in the retail and interior design industry. Customers are offered the opportunity to engage with a professional, degreed interior designer for a complimentary design program that was created to take the fear out of furniture buying. And, with more than 900 fabrics and leathers for a wide-variety of both in-stock and custom styles, La-Z-Boy Southeast is equipped to meet customers' needs effectively. A comprehensive website and YouTube channel also provides customers with a detailed and helpful pre-buying experience, answering frequent questions about products and the furniture buying experience.

"We continue to challenge ourselves to better our customer experience through a variety of virtual and technological improvements, all necessary in our digitally-driven marketplace," continued Brown. "We also remain committed to charitable organizations in our marketplaces, which we hope demonstrates dedication to the communities in which our teams and our clients live and work. Based on client feedback and sales, our investment in these efforts demonstrates merit."

A strong emphasis on building well-trained teams with a focus on bold leadership, innovative problem-solving, and a sincere commitment to excellence was also a top priority for the company. "We were pleased to see our sales team develop strong skills relating to customer leads, follow-up, and closing sales," continued Brown. "Anticipating the needs of our buyer, identifying solutions, and first-rate customer service will be an ongoing focus as we aim to climb the Top 100 list in the future."

About Tipperary Sales, Inc.

Tipperary Sales, Inc., a family-owned company, founded in 1976, operates eigh La-Z-Boy Galleries in the Southeast.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, Nc.; 7035 Smith Corners Blvd. in Charlotte, Nc.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, Nc.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, Sc.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, Sc.: 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, Sc.

For more information, please visit https://www.furnitureacademy.com.

About La-Z-Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life Comfortably. SM

