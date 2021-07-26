Lab Automation Market Size Worth $8.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lab automation market size is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. Key drivers of the market include a rise in the gap between the availability of trained laboratory personnel and the demand for laboratory procedures and high reproducibility and accuracy obtained through lab automation.

Other drivers facilitating growth include smaller volumes of reagents and samples required, personnel safety, progressing drug discovery, miniaturization of the process thus leading to low reagent cost, and clinical diagnostics. The market is anticipated to witness various lucrative opportunities for growth owing to an increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and a rising number of clinical studies which are expected to increase the number of diagnostic tests performed in the laboratories.

Key Insights & Findings:

The continuous flow segment dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the high adoption of continuous flow in laboratories for providing high-quality services

The total automation systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to various benefits offered by these systems, advancements in the field of automation, and a rise in demand for flexible automation solutions for analytical measurements

The clinical chemistry analysis segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to technological advancements, increase in automation systems provided by market players, and growth in the usage of automated systems owing to their benefits, such as the reduced risk of contamination and elimination of human error, among other benefits

The market is anticipated to be dominated by the North American region owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, which has led to an increase in the adoption of laboratory automation systems in the region

Read 146 page market research report, "Lab Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process (Continuous Flow, Discrete Processing), By Automation Type (Total Automation Systems, Modular Automation Systems), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The rise in applications of lab automation is one of the major factors anticipated to boost growth during the forecast period. Clinical chemistry applications have been replaced by lab automation for tasks such as solid-phase extraction, powder dosing, dilution to weight, sample extraction, and sample preparation for analysis facilitating increasing productivity, reliable results, and interpretation, safer working conditions for laboratory personnel, lower costs, reduced laboratory space, and reduced turnaround times. Similarly, for synthetic biology workflow processes, tasks such as DNA fragment construction, the culture of the host organism, colony selection, final data collection, and analysis have been replaced by automation processes. Therefore, an increase in the number of applications is expected to fuel their adoption in the near future.

North America's market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the adoption of these systems, the local presence of major players, a supportive reimbursement framework, and the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Major players are mostly involved in contributing to innovations and technological advancements, impacting market growth positively. A rise in product launches undertaken by dominant players is anticipated to boost the market growth. In April 2019, Qiagen launched the QIAstat-Dx in Europe, which provides a fully integrated and one-step molecular analysis of common syndromes and oncological and other diseases. This initiative was undertaken by the company to enhance the distribution of its products in Europe. Such initiatives are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global lab automation market on the basis of process, automation type, end use, and region:

Lab Automation Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Continuous Flow



By Workflow





Sequential Processing







Parallel Processing





By Components





Consumables







Equipment



Discrete Processing



By Method





Centrifugal Discrete Processing







Random Access Discrete Processing





By Components





Consumables







Equipment





By Workflow





Dependent Analysis







Independent Analysis

Lab Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Total Automation Systems



By Steps





Pre-analysis







Centrifugation









Sample Preparation









Sample Sorting







Transport Mechanisms







Liquid Handling







Sample Storage







Sample Analysis



Modular Automation Systems



By Steps





Specimen Acquisition & Identification & Labelling







Transport Mechanisms







Sample Preparation







Sample Loading & Aspiration







Reagent Handling & Storage







Sample Analysis & Measurements

Lab Automation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Clinical Chemistry Analysis



Photometry & Fluorometry



Immunoassay Analysis



Electrolyte Analysis



Other end-uses

Lab Automation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Lab Automation Market

Qiagen N.V.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio Tek Instruments, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Hudson Robotics

Aurora Biomed Inc.

BMG LABTECH GMBH

Tecan Group Ltd.

Hamilton Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Check out more studies related to lab automation and associated technologies, conducted by Grand View Research:

Laboratory Information Management System Market – Global laboratory information management system market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements pertinent to pharmaceutical laboratories and the rising demand for lab automation are expected to fuel the demand.

– Global laboratory information management system market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements pertinent to pharmaceutical laboratories and the rising demand for lab automation are expected to fuel the demand. Laboratory Informatics Market – Global laboratory informatics market size was estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for laboratory automation is expected to fuel the adoption in the coming years.

– Global laboratory informatics market size was estimated at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for laboratory automation is expected to fuel the adoption in the coming years. Clinical Laboratory Service Market – Global clinical laboratory service market size was valued at USD 200.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing burden of chronic diseases and growing demand for early diagnostic tests are expected to be high impact-rendering drivers for market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Clinical Diagnostics Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.