Lab Grown or Mined Diamonds: Gemvara Introduces a 5th C - Choice
First to Offer Customers Both Center and Accent Lab Grown and Mined Diamond Options in Customizable Jewelry
Jun 05, 2019, 09:17 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemvara, the premiere bespoke jewelry brand owned by the Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Richline Group, has announced a game changer in custom-made jewelry: Gemvara's signature customizable design tool is the first of its kind to offer lab grown diamonds as accent stones, for the majority of jewelry styles, including both bridal and fashion designs. With this broader selection of diamonds, Gemvara is now the first and only ring builder tool that allows consumers to choose between mined or lab grown diamonds and gemstones in all elements of the complete design.
"We could not be more excited to expand the choices for our customers, and to be the first to offer lab grown accent diamonds," says Lee Senderov, Richline Group's President of Digital. "Gemvara was founded on the principle of customer empowerment and offering a wide variety of meaningful choices. This new addition is much more than just the choice of lab or mined diamonds or gemstones. We are now offering our customers options that will ultimately give them greater satisfaction and allow them to fully customize their own jewelry experience."
In addition to lab grown diamonds, Gemvara has added a selection of lab grown sapphires, rubies and emeralds to its innovative direct-to-consumer site. Gemvara's unique approach to fine jewelry empowers customers to combine these exciting new materials with an array of precious metals and fine jewelry designs. From the availability of expert personal jewelry consultants to a generous 101-day return policy, Gemvara makes it easy to create the perfect fine jewelry design for any occasion, at almost any price point.
