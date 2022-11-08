Labaid Cancer Hospital bags multiple awards at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Speciality Centre won the 'Best Cancer & Super Speciality Hospital' & 'Most Advanced Hospital for Cancer Treatment' in Bangladesh and 'Most Promising Leader – Healthcare, Bangladesh' for their Managing Director Mr Sakif Shamim, for the year 2022. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria on the 10th of December 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. Labaid was evaluated on the grounds of innovation and research in medical sciences. For all the group has done in the field of cancer research, it won multiple awards from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on Labaid winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "Labaid Cancer Hospital is committed to delivering the best cancer care possible. In addition to providing essential cancer treatment, their doctors care for the patient's emotional and psychological well-being. The judges were particularly impressed with Labaid - positively impacting cancer care, and we wish them the best in their future endeavours."

Sakif Shamim, Managing Director, Labaid commented on winning the awards, said, "I wish to express my most sincere gratitude and appreciation to Global Brands Magazine for recognizing 3 awards to my organization and me. Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre is a leading healthcare provider in Bangladesh committed to providing trusted healthcare services driven by excellence through innovation, quality, teamwork & advanced technologies to ensure optimum patient care and satisfaction. Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre is the country's first Comprehensive Cancer care hospital. Currently, we are providing radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and organ-specific treatment to all patients. Our vision is winning Cancer, and our mission is patients' first clinical excellence and ethical practices. My future goal is to establish 10 tertiary hospitals and 30 cancer centres across the country. I believe in humanity and want to give back to my community. Finally, I am truly honoured to receive these awards for our hospital, which is one of the best experiences in my professional career. I work for my passion, not only for money. Thanks to Global Brand Magazine for conveying such kind of awards on the globe."

About Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Speciality Centre

Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Speciality Centre is a complete integrated multidisciplinary cancer hospital at the forefront of medical technologies and expertise in Bangladesh. The lack of quality treatment and the suffering of the patients in Bangladesh inspired the visionary leader Dr A M Shamim to set a new trend in treatment for Bangladeshi patients. As a result, LABAID Diagnostic was established to believe that a cure results from an accurate Diagnosis with the best possible care.

Today LABAID is one of the leading groups of companies in the country, which includes the business of Health Care, Pharmaceuticals, Financial, Education, Agros etc. However, the core of the LABAID Group lies in health care services. Also, Labaid Cardiac Hospital gives excellent treatment to cardiac patients. They also have 10 super speciality hospitals around the country with 250-500 beds each.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands'.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organizations that have performed remarkably well in their respective industries. Global Brand Awards recognize vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts.

