Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces a Proposed Class Action Settlement in Steamfitters Local 449 Pension Plan v. Molina Healthcare, Inc., et al., Case No: 2-18-cv-03579 AB (JCx) (C.D. Cal.)

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. during the period from October 31, 2014 through August 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period") and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that Lead Plaintiff Steamfitters Local 449 Pension Plan ("Steamfitters" or "Lead Plaintiff"), on behalf of itself and the Settlement Class, on the one hand, and Molina Healthcare, Inc. ("Molina"), J. Mario Molina, John C. Molina, Terry P. Bayer, and Rick Hopfer (collectively, "Defendants"), on the other, have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned action (the "Action") in the amount of $7,500,000 that, if approved, will resolve the Action in its entirety (the "Settlement").

The Court will hold the Settlement Hearing on October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in Courtroom 7B at the United States District Court, Central District of California, First Street U.S. Courthouse, 350 West First Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012-4565 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated as of May 5, 2020; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Net Settlement Fund; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it telephonically, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website dedicated to the Settlement, www.MolinaHealthcareSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Molina Healthcare Securities Litigation

c/o Angeion Group

1650 Arch St. Ste 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

[email protected]

(844)-909-3057

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Christine M. Fox, Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

(888) 219-6877

[email protected]

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than October 17, 2020. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than October 1, 2020. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application must be filed with the Court and mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are filed and received no later than October 1, 2020.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

By Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Douglas S. Clausone

Director, Communications

(215) – 563-4116

SOURCE LABATON SUCHAROW LLP