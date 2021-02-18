LabCentral Announces $22.4 Million in Committed Funding for LabCentral 238 including New Sponsors Thermo Fisher Scientific and Waters Corporation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral, the first-of-its-kind shared laboratory space designed as a launchpad for high-potential biotech startups, today announced a total of $22.4 million in sponsorship commitments for LabCentral 238, a fully functional life sciences laboratory with a focus on scale-up bio-manufacturing. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Waters Corporation join Astellas and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MSLC) as sponsors. Part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) South of Main Street (SoMa) Development in the heart of Kendall Square's innovation hub, LabCentral 238 is currently under construction and is expected to open in November 2021.