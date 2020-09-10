LabConnect Announces Expansion to Support Cell & Gene Therapy Growth

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, the preeminent provider of clinical trial central lab services, today announced the expansion of its Johnson City facility to support its significant growth in cell and gene therapy and immuno-oncology studies. The company, which recently relocated its headquarters to Tennessee, is doubling the capacity of its biorepository for sample storage and its clinical trial kit building capacity. LabConnect welcomed Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Congressman Phil Roe, Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, elected officials, and other dignitaries to celebrate this milestone in the company's growth.

"While we have all had to adjust and adapt during these unprecedented circumstances, Tennessee's business climate has remained strong and welcoming to companies around the globe," said Gov. Lee. "I applaud LabConnect for continuing to invest and create jobs in our state and for choosing to bring its headquarters to Tennessee. I look forward to the many great things that will come from this facility in Johnson City."

"We are pleased that another company has chosen to expand its presence in Tennessee," Commissioner Rolfe said. "LabConnect is committed to leading the way in central laboratory services, which will have a global impact from its Tennessee=based facility. We appreciate LabConnect for its continued innovation and for creating high quality jobs."

"We are excited that the incentives with the State, Tennessee Valley Authority, and Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership have enabled LabConnect to expand its operations," said Tom Sellig, LabConnect CEO. "Our location offers several advantages which has allowed us to provide unique services to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. We are currently serving 200 leading biopharmaceutical clients and proud of the more than 20 products we have supported that are now FDA approved and used to treat patients around the world. The expanded capacity will allow us to scale our organization to meet LabConnect's growing demand for our clients' cell & gene therapy, rare and orphan diseases, and immuno-oncology projects."

About LabConnect

Connect with LabConnect—the preeminent provider of central laboratory support services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases. The company offers unique and innovative services that have been specifically designed to meet the exacting demands of today's clinical trials. The worldwide scope of services includes routine and specialized testing, real-time sample tracking, data integration, biorepository, sample processing and specialized functional outsourcing. Leading the evolution in central laboratory services since 2002, LabConnect's services are customized to fit the unique needs of biopharmaceutical clients. Get connected by requesting a proposal at www.labconnect.com or via email at [email protected] .

