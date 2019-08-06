LabConnect Appoints Thomas Sellig Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

"With more than 20 years in the life sciences arena, Tom brings strong strategic acumen as a proven leader who has grown global client services businesses in the biopharma industry," said Eric I Richman, LabConnect's Executive Chairman. "He is well suited for our CEO role based on his consistent track record of operational excellence and ability to manage strong growth."

Prior to LabConnect, Mr. Sellig served as Chief Commercial Officer at ConnectiveRx and from 2014 to 2018, he was Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Patheon, which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2017. From 2007 to 2014, Tom held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility within Covance. Before Covance, Tom had executive leadership roles at Ventana Clinical (now part of Syneos) and Medical Broadcasting Company. Tom earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from New York University.

About LabConnect

LabConnect provides global central laboratory and client-inspired support services for logistically and analytically complex studies, routine testing, kit building, sample management and tracking, data management, biorepository and scientific functional outsourcing for biopharmaceutical and CRO clients. It offers a complete range of innovative project and data management services that connect high-quality samples to accurate data–and that can be customized to meet the unique needs of clients and their clinical studies. LabConnect's unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, and easy access to major and emerging markets means that drug development companies can rely on one preeminent provider for their central laboratory and preclinical through Phase IV clinical development needs. Learn more at labconnectinc.com or connect with LabConnect on LinkedIn.

