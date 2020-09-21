Label-Free Detection Market by Product & Service, Application, End-user - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Label-Free Detection Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables (Biosensor Chip), Software), Technology (Surface Plasmon Resonance), Application (Binding Kinetics), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global label-free detection market is projected to reach USD 626.4 million by 2025 from USD 431.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Growth in this market is largely driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products, a growing number of drug discovery programs through academic-industrial partnerships, and the high sensitivity of label-free technologies.

By consumables type segment, the biosensor chips accounted for the fastest growing consumable segment of the label-free detection market

On the basis of product & service type, the consumables market is segmented into biosensor chips, microplates and reagents & kits. The biosensor chips accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the consumables segment mainly due to the high specificity and ability to monitor molecular interactions in real-time.

By application, the binding kinetics segment accounted for the largest share of the label-free detection market

Based on application, the label-free detection market is categorized into six segments-binding kinetics, binding thermodynamics, hit confirmation, lead generation, endogenous receptor detection, and other applications. The binding kinetics accounted for the largest share of application segment due to the increasing number of drug discovery research and development activities and increasing efforts to study biomolecular kinetics through label-free detection technologies.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the label-free detection market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the label-free detection market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to rising awareness, increasing government support and funding, and growth in life science research.

North America: the largest share of the label-free detection market

North America accounted for the largest share of the label-free detection market The availability of funds for research, increasing research activities in drug discovery and development, growth in pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the presence of key players are the major factors driving the North American market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Label-Free Detection Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Label-Free Detection Market, by End User & Country (2019)

4.3 Label-Free Detection Consumables Market, by Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products

5.2.1.2 Growing Number of Drug Discovery Programs Through Academic-Industrial Partnerships

5.2.1.3 High Sensitivity of Label-Free Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Life Science Research Activities in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Rising Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

5.2.5.2 Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Label-Free Detection Market

5.3 Technological Analysis



6 Label-Free Detection Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Technological Advancements in Label-Free Detection Systems to Drive the Instruments Market

6.3 Consumables

6.3.1 Biosensor Chips

6.3.1.1 Label-Free Biosensor Chips are Highly Specific and Allow Real-Time Monitoring of Molecular Interactions

6.3.2 Microplates

6.3.2.1 Many Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes Use Microplates Due to their Low Cost

6.3.3 Reagents and Kits

6.3.3.1 Availability of Ready-To-Use Kits for Assay Development Drives the Market Growth

6.4 Software and Services



7 Label-Free Detection Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surface Plasmon Resonance

7.2.1 Growing Use of Spr Technology in Affinity and Kinetic Studies to Fuel Market Growth

7.3 Differential Scanning Calorimetry

7.3.1 Dsc is Widely Used in Drug Discovery and Development for the Characterization of Proteins

7.4 Bio-Layer Interferometry

7.4.1 Microfluidics-Free Nature of Bli to Drive the Market Growth

7.5 Isothermal Titration Calorimetry

7.5.1 Isothermal Titration Calorimetry is Used in the Label-Free Measurement of the Binding Affinity and Thermodynamics of Biomolecular Interactions

7.6 Other Lfd Technologies



8 Label-Free Detection Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Binding Kinetics

8.2.1 Binding Kinetics Held the Largest Share of the Label-Free Detection Market in 2019

8.3 Binding Thermodynamics

8.3.1 Thermodynamic Studies are Widely Used in Basic Research to Determine the Mechanism of Action of Drugs

8.4 Hit Confirmation

8.4.1 Label-Free Technologies Allow the Study of Biomolecular Interactions in their Native States

8.5 Lead Generation

8.5.1 Label-Free Technologies Provide Greater Depth of Information in the Drug Candidate Selection Process

8.6 Endogenous Receptor Detection

8.6.1 High Sensitivity of Label-Free Assays Driving their Use for Detecting Endogenous Receptors

8.7 Other Applications



9 Label-Free Detection Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1 Growing Adoption of Label-Free Detection Technologies by Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies for Studying Molecular Interactions to Fuel Market Growth

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes

9.3.1 Rising Industry-Academia Collaborations for Research to Drive the Growth of This Market

9.4 Contract Research Organizations

9.4.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing to Drive Market Growth

9.5 Other End Users



10 Label-Free Detection Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Market Evaluation Framework

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Key Product Launches

11.4.2 Key Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

11.4.3 Key Expansions

11.4.4 Key Acquisitions



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Global Label-Free Detection Market: Company Evaluation Matrix

12.2.1 Stars

12.2.2 Emerging Leaders

12.2.3 Pervasive

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Company Profiles

12.3.1 Danaher

12.3.2 Sartorius Ag

12.3.3 Waters Corporation

12.3.4 Perkinelmer Inc.

12.3.5 Ametek, Inc.

12.3.6 Horiba, Ltd.

12.3.7 Spectris

12.3.8 Mettler Toledo

12.3.9 Corning Incorporated

12.3.10 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.3.11 Nanotemper Technologies Gmbh

12.3.12 Shimadzu Corporation

12.3.13 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

12.3.14 Affinit Instruments

12.3.15 Biosensing Instrument

12.3.16 Bionavis Ltd.

12.3.17 Creoptix Ag

12.3.18 Nicoya

12.3.19 Bioptix Analytical Llc

12.3.20 Wyatt Technology Corporation



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kbs3a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

