Label Insight Announces SmartLabel™ Expansion into Canada

CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Label Insight, the product transparency market leader, today announced it will begin offering SmartLabel™ in Canada to accelerate SmartLabel™ adoption and support the needs of customers with Canadian operations. Label Insight is looking to replicate the role it played in the accelerated growth of SmartLabel™ in the U.S. market and leverage its best-in-class solution to aggressively expand SmartLabel™ adoption in Canada.

SmartLabel™ is a grocery retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry initiative that was launched in the U.S. in 2016 and has since grown from an early-stage product transparency solution to a mainstream enhanced shopper experience solution. Numerous CPG and retail brands leverage SmartLabel™ to provide a "beyond the label" shopper experience that communicates detailed product information to their consumers. Today there are over 70,000 live SmartLabel™ pages in market, of which Label Insight powers over 60%.

To fuel market adoption, Label Insight, through their LabelSync™ offering, has driven innovation into SmartLabel™ to expand its business value from a flexible regulatory compliance solution into e-commerce, shopper marketing and customer engagement applications.

"We're excited to be expanding SmartLabel™ in a new market like Canada where we can contribute to the growth much like we did with SmartLabel™ in the US," said Dagan Xavier, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Label Insight. "It has always been part of our vision to expand our product data capabilities across borders to meet the needs of our customers, and an expansion into Canada realizes that vision."

About Label Insight

Label Insight drives growth for CPG brands and grocery retailers through unparalleled product transparency. As the trusted partner of over 300 retail banners, over 5500 CPG brands, and organizations including the FDA, USDA and American Heart Association, its best-in-class product attribute data and patented data science empower companies to unlock new growth opportunities both online and in store. Label Insight covers more than 80 percent of U.S. food, pet, and personal care products with a market-leading database of over 170,000 product nutrients, 397,000 product ingredients and 5 million product claims. For more information, visit labelinsight.com.

