Label Insight Hires Jenny Condon to Lead E-commerce

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To support its accelerating e-commerce business, Label Insight today announced that Jenny Condon has recently joined the company as Senior Vice President of e-commerce. Condon will be responsible for further defining and implementing Label Insight's strategy to help retailers and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturers leverage its unique product attribute data to drive online growth through improved product transparency. She will play a significant role in helping the company take full advantage of its next growth phase. The appointment is the latest of Label Insight's executive hires in support of its continued growth and expansion.

"Jenny provides us unmatched leadership in the e-commerce space," said Ronak Sheth, CEO and co-founder of Label Insight. "Jenny's hands-on experience building CPG e-commerce businesses provides us a huge advantage as we scale our e-commerce capabilities to support the evolving needs of our retail and CPG customers."

"Label Insight is poised to play a major role in the exploding growth we're seeing in online grocery," said Condon. "As retailers and CPG brands seek competitive advantage online, I know first-hand how critical Label Insight's product attribute data is to improving online product discoverability and providing personalized and differentiated e-commerce experiences."

Condon has spent her entire career in e-commerce. She has served in a variety of e-commerce leadership roles, most recently as Vice President of e-commerce at Merrick Pet Care, a fast-growing pet food brand that was acquired by Nestle Purina Petcare in 2015.

About Label Insight

Label Insight is the industry leader in powering product attribute-driven growth across the consumer-packaged goods ecosystem. Its best-in-class data empowers companies to unlock new opportunities across their business, while delivering purchase-driving transparency. By combining package data on more than 80 percent of top-selling food, pet, and personal care items with patented data science and machine learning, Label Insight creates more than 24,000 high-order attributes per product. This data delivers consumer transparency, and powers digital innovation through analytics, marketing, merchandising, and e-commerce for retail, CPG, government, and technology companies. For more information, visit labelinsight.com.

