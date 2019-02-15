Label-It Labels - Label Making Company Launches Pop-Up Shops in March 2019

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to address the party detail needs of Jewish clients, Label-It Labels will launch a series of pop-up shops in selected New York and New Jersey locations in March 2019. Crafted specifically for Jewish special occasions, Label-It believes in adding that extra "oomph" minus the last-minute hassle and inconvenience typically involved in party organizing.

The creative new company specializes in semi-custom labels using a variety of designs. Clients are allowed to further customize the fonts, color scheme, and names for a truly personalized touch. Label-It believes that the smallest details matter. The results are trendy, fun, striking, and classy graphics on high-quality labels.

To showcase what Label-It has to offer for special occasions like Purim, Upsherin, Simcha, Bas Mitzva, and other party needs, the company will have pop-up kiosks in the following locations from March 22 to 31, 2019:

Lakewood, NJ at the Gourmet Glatt, from Saturday to Thursday at 10 AM to 11 PM, and on Friday from 10 AM to 12.30 PM;

Monsey, NY at the Evergreen Kosher Market, from Saturday to Thursday at 10 AM to 11 PM, and on Friday from 10 AM to 12.30 PM;

Brooklyn, NY at the Pomegranate, from Sunday to Tuesday at 10 AM to 9 PM, and Wednesday from 10 AM to 11 PM (the store is closed on Thursday and Friday);

Cedarhurst, NY at the Gourmet Glatt, from Sunday to Tuesday at 10 AM to 9 PM, from Wednesday to Thursday at 10 AM to 11 PM, and on Friday at 10 AM to 12.30 PM.

For information on the pop-up kiosks and on the products and services, contact Label-It by phone 732.335.6655, or email orders@labelitlabels.com . Check out labelitlabels.com for label design samples. Free shipping for orders placed by March 6. Please note that the company does not accept phone or email orders during Purim season.

