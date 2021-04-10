Label Market In North America to Grow by USD 4.58 billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The label market in North America will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Label Market In North America Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. offers a wide variety of labels such as 3M Adhesive Laminates Label Materials, 3M Press Printable Label Materials, 3M Digital Print Label Materials, 3M Overlaminate Label Materials and others.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison Corp. specializes in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. These include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels, and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets.

CCL Industries Inc.

CCL Industries Inc. offers a wide variety of labels such as pressure sensitive labels, expanded content labels, wash-off labels, and others.

Label Market In North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Label market in North America is segmented as below:

Type

Pressure Sensitive



Glue Applied



Sleeve Label



In-Mold



Others

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

The label market in North America is driven by the increase in demand from end-user industries. In addition, an increase in demand for colored labeling is expected to trigger the label market in North America toward witnessing a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

