Labels Market Size to Increase by 12.89 Bn m2 | Driven by Growing Demand from Organized Retail Sector | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing demand from the organized retail sector and the rise in demand for colored labeling will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the increase in prices of raw materials will restrict the market growth.

The increase in demand for sleeve labels will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, high initial investments are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The labels market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., and WestRock Co.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the labels market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Label Type, the market is classified into pressure-sensitive labels, glue-applied labels, sleeve labels, and in-mold labels. The market growth in the pressure-sensitive labels segments will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Global Linerless Labels Market - Global linerless labels market is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, retail, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Printing Market for Packaging Industry - Global printing market for packaging industry is segmented by technology (flexography printing, rotogravure printing, digital printing, and other printing) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00% Market growth 2021-2025 12.89 bn m2 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Multi Color Corp., and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

