LabFinder.com Increases Diabetes Awareness with Addition of the GlycoMark® Test

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LabFinder.com, a convenient online platform for patients to schedule their laboratory and radiology tests and access test results, has announced the addition of the GlycoMark® test to its growing subscriber network. The GlycoMark® test is an FDA-cleared blood test for detecting recent hyperglycemia and hyperglycemic excursions in patients with diabetes. The test helps identify the nearly 40% of patients with diabetes that have a "good" A1C but that continue to have undetected glycemic variability.

During National Diabetes Month, November is an ideal opportunity to call attention to additional tools that help patients with diabetes. "At GlycoMark, our priority is to educate patients and their physicians on the GlycoMark test and its ability to detect glycemic variability when traditional tests fall short," said Hiro Ishibashi, President of GlycoMark. "LabFinder will help us increase test visibility and inform patients as to where they can conveniently have their GlycoMark test performed."

LabFinder.com helps subscribing labs attract and engage potential patients, increase patient appointments, and build revenue. In addition, subscribing labs are able to reduce no-shows and scale day-to-day testing, as well as increase patient loyalty for labs, with secure online access and HIPAA compliant document storage for all test results.

"With nearly 10% of the nation's population being diagnosed with diabetes, it is crucial that patients are able to have easy access to resources and laboratories," said Robert Segal, MD and Co-Founder of LabFinder.com. "The GlycoMark test has been described in more than 1,300 scientific and medical publications and is shown to be independently associated with complications of diabetes, which supports LabFinder's mission of giving patients the tools they need to be proactive about their health to provide the best medical assistance."

With a growing community of more than 325,000 registered patients and more than 3,000 doctors, LabFinder is working to modernize health care by uniting patients, doctors, labs and radiology centers. The mission of LabFinder is to make patient health a priority by making it easier to find the right lab or radiology center, reducing out-of-network costs, providing complete access to test results, and encouraging patients to take a more educated, active role in their own health care.

About LabFinder:

LabFinder is a consumer facing platform that seamlessly integrates communication between patients, doctors and diagnostic centers in a secure portal - from orders to results. The LabFinder team is passionate about improving the patient, doctor and lab relationship, reducing patient expenses and providing better patient care through patient empowerment and giving patients more control over their results. www.labfinder.com

About GlycoMark, Inc.:

GlycoMark, Inc., based in Manhattan, New York, is a joint venture among Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (New York, NY), Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), and Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), and is the exclusive supplier of the GlycoMark test in the U.S., Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific Region and the Middle East. More information is available at www.GlycoMark.com.

SOURCE LabFinder

Related Links

http://www.labfinder.com

