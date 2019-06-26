Laboratoire Synbionyme, a Leader in Probiotic Skin Care Products

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Probiotics are not just for your gut health.

Laboratoire Synbionyme, a Paris-based beauty company, wants everyone to know the promising skin health benefits of probiotics.

Synbionyme is introducing five probiotic skin care products this year in America: Universal Serum, Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream, 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream, Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion and Progena Lift Cream.

"Most people think of the skin as the body's outer protection," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the company and a pioneer in the probiotic skin care field. "But the microbiome where good bacteria live is another barrier on top of the skin."

Dr. Bohbot said the microbiome is filled with bacteria that your skin needs. But the microbiome is under constant attack from the elements. More and more research suggests that probiotics will restore the microbiome's natural equilibrium to the skin's bacteria.

"Just like the gut needs to have the right balance of good and bacteria," Dr. Bohbot said, "the skin's microbiome needs the same balance.

"Many in the medical community believe an imbalance of your gut's bacteria can lead to various illnesses, such as obesity and inflammation," he added. "There is growing research that suggest an imbalance in your skin's microbiome may also lead to acne and other skin conditions," Dr. Bohbot added.

Laboratoire Synbionyme is a leader in probiotic skincare with its Pro-B3 proprietary formula.

Synbionyme's beauty products get to the root of dermal problems by using prebiotics and probiotic extracts to restore equilibrium to the three essential skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system and the microbiota. Synbionyme's research and development team took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance and reinforce these barriers. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Laboratoire Synbionyme's product line includes:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type or problem.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and shields them from contaminants.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream moisturizes dry skin and effectively protects it from pollution.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product whose comprehensive formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness and dullness.

Clarifying Enzymatic Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

"Too many skin care products just cover up the problem," Dr. Bohbot said. "Our products try to get to the root of the problem. We want to help you have healthier skin."

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com or VitaBeauti.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Laboratoire Synbionyme

Related Links

http://www.synbionyme.com

