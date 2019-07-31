Laboratoire Synbionyme: Keep Your Skin Moisturized During the Summer Months

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moisturizing your skin during the hot summer months is a must.

There are many tips to keep your skin fresh and healthy during the summer. The No. 1 priority is to hydrate – drink a lot of water and eat water-rich foods.

"The summer months can be a challenge for skincare," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of Laboratoire Synbionyme, which makes probiotic skincare products. "During the hot and humid summer days, your sweat combines with excess oil, dirt, and bacteria. This can clog your skin's pores."

Plus, you have to protect your skin from sun's harmful ultraviolet rays, which may lead to skin cancer.

Dr. Bohbot recommends that everyone apply enough sunscreen to cover exposed areas. "If you use a small amount, you decrease the protection for your skin," he said. "Also, renew the application frequently after an activity or when you sweat.

"Even better, limit your exposure to the sun as much as possible even when you are fully protected," he added.

A pioneer in the probiotic skincare industry, Dr. Bohbot and Laboratoire Synbionyme have developed probiotic skincare products that are now available in the United States on VitaBeauti.com.

The five skincare products that will be available through VitaBeauti.com each serve a specific purpose:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type, or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream helps prevent dry skin and protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and shields them from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product with a comprehensive formula that targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness.

Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

The secret behind Laboratoire Synbionyme's probiotic skincare products is its Pro-B3 proprietary formula. Synbionyme's research and development team took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance, and reinforce the skin's microbiome. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract, and Omegas 3, 6, and 9.

"The summer months offer new challenges because of the sun and humidity," Dr. Bohbot said. "The sweat, dirt, ultraviolet rays will clog your skin's pores. That is why it is essential to maintain your skincare routine. Exfoliate. Use a moisturizer. Remove your make-up every night.

"If you take care of your skin now, you will be happier years from now. We want you to have beautiful and healthy skin," Dr. Bohbot said. "That is why we developed Synbionyme's prebiotic and probiotic skincare products."

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com or go to VitaBeauti.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Laboratoire Synbionyme

Related Links

http://synbionyme.com

