Laboratoire Synbionyme 'Radiance Moisturizing Gel Cream' is the Answer to Oily Skin

The research team at Laboratoire Synbionyme has solved this age-old tug-of-war by developing Radiance Moisturizing Gel Cream, which is specifically made for people who have combination or oily skin. This moisturizing product, which combines prebiotics and probiotics, hydrates and protects the skin against the onslaught of factors that people face in the modern world.

"Your skin is under constant attack by irritants, dust, UV rays, air conditioning and countless other types of pollution," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the French company, which is a leading pioneer of the skincare industry. "We designed our Radiance Moisturizing Gel Cream with a special plant extract to protect your skin from all of these so you can look and feel healthier. Just apply it in the morning to hydrate your skin."

Synbionyme is introducing five skincare products this year to the American consumer: Universal Serum, Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream, 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream, Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion and Progena Lift Cream.

Laboratoire Synbionyme's new line of beauty products uses prebiotics and probiotics to protect the skin and restore equilibrium to the three essential skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system and the microbiota.

What makes these skincare products work is the multi-defense system, Pro-B3, which Synbionyme's research team took two years to develop. Pro-B3 helps restore, balance and reinforce the barriers, especially the microbiota. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3,6 and 9.

"We are excited about coming to America," Dr. Bohbot said. "Our beauty care products are very popular in France, and we believe they will be even more popular in the United States.

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Laboratoire Synbionyme

Related Links

http://www.synbionyme.com

