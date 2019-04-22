Laboratoire Synbionyme Showcases its Probiotic Skincare Products at Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando

"This was a great opportunity to showcase our probiotic skincare products to major retail buyers in the United States. We are so fortunate to begin our retail distribution strategy in the United States by attending this event in Orlando," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the French company Laboratoire Synbionyme. "We decided to bring our innovative and effective beauty products to the American consumer, and conferences like these are the perfect platforms to launch our full array of offerings in the United States."

Synbionyme's beauty products get to the root of skincare problems by using pre-biotics and probiotics to restore the equilibrium to the body's three essential barriers: the outer skin, the immune system, and the microbiota. Researchers at Synbionyme took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance and reinforce these barriers. Pro-B3's ingredients include prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Synbionyme is introducing five skin care products for use by the American consumer: Universal Serum, Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream, 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream, Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion and Progena Lift Cream.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with leading retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We are looking forward to 2019 as we grow in the U.S. and the American consumer learns what we can do for them," Dr. Bohbot said. "Getting out products on Amazon is our next step."

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com.

