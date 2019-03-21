Laboratoire Synbionyme to Bring its Probiotic Skincare Products to Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

"We are so excited about introducing our skincare products to major American retail buyers," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the French company Laboratoire Synbionyme. "We decided to bring our innovative and effective beauty products to the American consumer, and this event is the perfect platform to launch our full array of offerings in the United States."

Synbionyme's beauty products get to the root of skincare problems by using prebiotics and probiotics to restore the equilibrium to the three essential skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system, and the microbiota. Synbionyme's research took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance and reinforce the barriers. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Synbionyme is introducing five skin care products for use by the American consumer: Universal Serum, Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream, 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream, Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion and Progena Lift Cream.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"This important event puts our product lines out in front of the biggest buyers who represent the country's most prestigious health and wellness retailers," Dr. Bohbot said. "We are also looking forward to the feedback we get in order to better tailor our offerings in this dynamic market space."

