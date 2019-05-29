Laboratoire Synbionyme's Clarifying Enzymatic Lotion Rids Skin of Dead Cells, Clogged Pores

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exfoliating your skin is an important part of any dermal care routine.

Your skin sheds dead skin cells approximately every 30 days to allow new cells to take over. When your dead skin cells don't shed, you can be left with clogged pores, dry skin, wrinkles, dullness, etc.

Laboratoire Synbionyme has developed a Clarifying Enzymatic Lotion that is a gentle exfoliant to remove dead cells. Clarifying Enzymatic Lotion tightens dilated pores and leaves your skin soft, clean, clear and radiant.

"Everyone should exfoliate," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the French company and a leading pioneer in the probiotic skin care field. "After using our product for 28 days, you should find your skin smoother, your complexion clearer and your appearance more radiant."

Laboratoire Synbionyme is a leader in probiotic skin care products with its Pro-B3 proprietary formula.

Synbionyme's beauty products get to the root of dermal problems by using prebiotics and probiotics to restore equilibrium to the three essential skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system and the microbiota. Synbionyme's research and development team took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance and reinforce these barriers. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6 and 9.

Laboratoire Synbionyme is introducing five products this year to the American consumer:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream helps prevent dry skin and effectively protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and shields them from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product whose comprehensive formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness and dullness.

Clarifying Enzymatic Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

Laboratoire Synbionyme recommends applying the Clarifying Enzymatic Lotion with cotton in the morning and night over a perfectly cleansed face and neck.

"We created our skin care products not to hide blemishes but to make your skin look and feel healthier," Dr. Bohbot said.

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com.

