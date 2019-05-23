Laboratoire Synbionyme's Flagship Skin Care Product, Universal Serum, is the Foundation to Beautiful Skin

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Serum is the flagship product of Laboratoire Synbionyme, a Paris-based beauty care company that has pioneered probiotic skin care.

Universal Serum is a product developed from the Pro-B3 complex for its ability to strengthen the skin's natural defenses. It is enriched in high molecular weight hyaluronic acid to hydrate the epidermis and gives your skin immediate long-lasting comfort.

"We developed Universal Serum as our core product that can be used by itself to improve skin health and slow down aging," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the French company and a leading pioneer in the field. "You also can use Universal Serum to improve the results of the products that you are currently using. Universal Serum is ideal for tired or dull complexions. It helps fight slackening and visible signs of aging."

The key behind all of Laboratoire Synbionyme's skin care line is probiotics, which Harpers Bazaar has named one of its 13 big beauty trends for 2019.

Laboratoire Synbionyme's research and development team took two years to develop Pro-B3, which helps restore, balance and reinforce the three barriers that protect your skin: the outer skin, the immune system and the microbiota. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6 and 9. Synbionyme's beauty products get to the root of skin care problems by using prebiotics and probiotics to help restore equilibrium to your epidermal layers.

Laboratoire Synbionyme is introducing five products for the American consumer:

Synbionyme's Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating and moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream moisturizes dry skin and effectively protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skins and protects them from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product whose comprehensive formula targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness and complexion radiance.

Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

"We believe you have to build a solid foundation for your skin's health," Dr. Bohbot said. "If you build a skyscraper on shifting sand, it will collapse. The same is true with skin care. Pro-B3 restores, balances and preserves the skin to make it more beautiful."

For more information about Synbionyme's skincare products, visit synbionyme.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Laboratoire Synbionyme

Related Links

http://www.synbionyme.com/en/home

