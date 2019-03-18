Laboratoire Synbionyme's Probiotic Skin Care Products Coming to America

"Our skin-care products don't hide your blemishes or rashes," said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of the French company Laboratoire Synbionyme. "Our products reinvigorate your skin's three barriers, especially the microbiota layer which helps maintain skin health and homeostasis."

The skin's microbiota barrier has billions of bacteria that can protect your epidermis, but humans require the right balance of good, friendly bacteria to keep the skin healthy. That is difficult today because your skin is under constant attack from the natural aging process, stress and environmental assaults.

"Our researchers at Synbionyme have developed an exclusive multi-defense system, Pro-B3, that helps heal and reinforce your body's three skin barriers," Dr. Bohbot said.

Synbionyme gets to the root of skin care problems by restoring the equilibrium to the skin barriers: the outer skin, the immune system, and the microbiota. Pro-B3's ingredients are prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3,6 and 9 all of which can play a role in protecting and rejuvenating skin to look and feel its best.

Synbionyme is introducing five skin care products to the U.S. consumer: Universal Serum, Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream, 24-Hour Moisturizing Cream, Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion, and Progena Lift Cream.

"With the research progress we have made on the skin's microbiota, we now understand why it is so important to take care of our skin's bacteria and not to use harsh or aggressive products which destroy helpful microorganisms and create an imbalance," Dr. Bohbot said.

"Synbionyme uses skin synbiotics (a combination of prebiotics and probiotic extract) to keep your skin healthy and ageless," he added.

For more information about Synbionyme's products, visit synbionyme.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Laboratoire Synbionyme

