Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Market in the United States: U.S. Represents Over One -Third of Total Global Market

The United States is the home of many of the largest analytical and life science instrument manufacturers and continues to advance its preeminence in this market. The country also holds the largest slice of lab instrumentation demand for a single country, representing over one-third of the total global market.

The country's vast infrastructure, immense talent pool, and abundance of natural resources continue to nurture a healthy environment for novel innovations and discoveries across various industries, which means that robust demand for laboratory technologies will persist for many years to come. As the country gains strength following the economic turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic, the market for laboratory technologies faces a strong rebound.

The report provides valuable market information and insights for ten technology segments of the lab instrument industry in the United States. Each technology is presented as a snapshot of current and future demand, which is segmented by technique, sector, and region. It also explores the current state of the competitive playing field for each technology, including a list of the top vendors and their market share positions.

Report Overview:

Regional and industrial background on the US

Technology breakdown for analytical and life science instrumentations in the US. Technology categories included in this report are:

Chromatography



Mass Spectrometry



Atomic Spectroscopy



Molecular Spectroscopy



Life Science Instrumentation



Surface Science



Materials Characterization



Lab Automation & Informatics



Sample Preparation Techniques



Lab Equipment

Market demand is segmented by technique, sector, and region, along with market forecast for the next five years.

Vendors share of participating suppliers in each technology category in the US market.

Top vendors covered:

Agilent

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

(Danaher) Bio-Rad

Bruker

Cytiva (Danaher)

Eppendorf

Illumina

Leica Microsystems (Danaher)

Mettler-Toledo

MIlliporeSigma

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Roche

Sartorius

SCIEX (Danaher)

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

Waters

ZEISS



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Scope and Methodology

End Market & Sector Segmentations

Regional Segmentation

Executive Summary

2. Technology Overview

3. Background on the US

Regional Background

Demographics

GDP and Economy

Regional Map

Industry Background

Pharma/Bio

Academia and Government

Food and Agriculture

Environmental Testing

Chemicals

Energy

Other Industrial

4. Market Demand

Overall

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Life Science Instrumentation

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

Lab Automation & Informatics

Sample Preparation Techniques

Lab Equipment

