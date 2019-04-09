Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids Research Report 2019: 2016, 2017 and 2018 Data, Estimates for 2019-2022 & CAGR Projections to 2023

DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report describes three global markets: the animal model market, the 3D cultures market and the organoid market. The organoid market is described in more detail in a separate chapter of the report.



The current market is at a point where a shift from classical laboratory animal models to new 3D cell culture-based technologies is occurring. Determining the key factors involved in this shift is crucial for identifying future trends in these partly interconnected industries. Animal model companies need to know the current threats to their business and how to adapt to them. They also need to know which segments will continue to be strong domains for laboratory animals in the upcoming years. The report describes the complete market landscape for laboratory animal models.



For companies involved in 3D cultures, the report provides insights into the most promising segments to focus on to help speed up academic research or for new drug development. The study's wide scope compares all three available technologies and offers the overall picture in a single detailed report.

The Report Includes:

49 data tables 16 additional tables

A comprehensive overview of the global markets for laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures and organoids

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017 and 2018; estimates for 2019 to 2022; and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Country-specific data and analysis for Australia , China , Japan , U.S., Canada , Mexico , Brazil , U.K., France , Germany , Israel , and the Middle East

, , , U.S., , , , U.K., , , , and the Information on current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds

Discussion of most significant trends in the 3D cell culture industry, including the bioprinting, organ-on-chip and organoid segments

Review of selected patents and patent applications on laboratory animal models for a brief period of 2006 to 2018

Company profiles of major market players within the industry, including Charles River Laboratories, Envigo, Crown Bioscience Inc., Genoway S.A., Taconic Biosciences and Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Laboratory Animal Models

3D Cell Cultures

Chapter 3 Animal Model Market Technology Background

Methods of Animal Model and 3D Cell Culture Modification

Physical and Chemical Mutations

Targeted Mutations

Laboratory Animal Models

Market Definition

Animal Model Lines

Common Species of Laboratory Animals

Current Trends in Animal Model Usage

Chapter 4 3D Cell Cultures Market Breakdown by Technology

3D Cell Cultures

Spheroids

3D Cultures vs. 2D Cultures vs. 2.5D Cultures

Scaffold-Based and Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures

Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures

Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures

Tissue Engineering and Bioprinting

3D Bioprinting Technology

Microfluidic Organ-on-Chip Platforms

Types of Organ-on-Chip Devices

Chapter 5 Organoids Market Breakdown by Technology

Organoids

Introduction

Organoids Technology and Principles

Organoid Technology Timeline

Types of Organoids

Organoid Biobanking and Libraries

Organoid System Complexity

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Animal Models by End User

Academia and Research Institutions

Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Regulatory Processes and Routine Production

Cosmetics Industry

3D Cell Cultures by End User

Basic Research

Biomedical and Pharma Companies

Regulatory Processes and Routine Production

Cosmetics Industry

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Drug Discovery, Cancer Research, and Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery and High-throughput Compound Screening

Cancer Research

Personalized Medicine

Regenerative Medicine and Transplantations

Toxicity and Safety Testing

Drug Toxicity Testing

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Australia

China

Japan

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Great Britain

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Israel

South America

Brazil

Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments



Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Market Opportunities: Animal Models

Market Opportunities: 3D Cell Culture Segment

Organs-on-Chip

Organoids

Bioprinting

Advantages and Disadvantages of 3D Cell Cultures and Animal Models

Animal Models

3D Cell Cultures in General

Organoids

Organs-on-Chip

Chapter 11 Profiles of Companies and Important Institutions

Animal Model Companies

Alphagenesis Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Covance Inc.

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Envigo

Genoway S.A.

Jackson Laboratory

Janvier Labs

Oak Hill Genetics

Primgen

Taconic Biosciences

Transgenic Inc.

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Bioprinting And Regenerative Medicine Companies

Allevi

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Bioink Solutions Inc.

Cellink Inc.

Collplant Holdings Ltd.

East River Biosolutions/Xylyx Bio

Epibone

Mattek Corp.

Nano 3D Biosciences Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Pepgel LLC

Regenhu

Tevido Biodevices Inc.

Tissuse Gmbh

Organ-On-Chip Companies

Axosim

Emulate, Inc.

Kirkstall Ltd.

Micronit Microtechnologies

Mimetas

Tara Biosystems Inc.

Organoid Companies

3Dnamics

Cellesce

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Hubrecht Organoid Technology

Qgel

R&D Systems Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Trevigen Inc.

Other 3D Cell Culture Companies

3D Biotek Llc

Advanced Biomatrix Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

In Sphero Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Promocell Gmbh

Reprocell Inc.

Synthecon, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t93shz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

