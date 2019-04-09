Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids Research Report 2019: 2016, 2017 and 2018 Data, Estimates for 2019-2022 & CAGR Projections to 2023
Apr 09, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report describes three global markets: the animal model market, the 3D cultures market and the organoid market. The organoid market is described in more detail in a separate chapter of the report.
The current market is at a point where a shift from classical laboratory animal models to new 3D cell culture-based technologies is occurring. Determining the key factors involved in this shift is crucial for identifying future trends in these partly interconnected industries. Animal model companies need to know the current threats to their business and how to adapt to them. They also need to know which segments will continue to be strong domains for laboratory animals in the upcoming years. The report describes the complete market landscape for laboratory animal models.
For companies involved in 3D cultures, the report provides insights into the most promising segments to focus on to help speed up academic research or for new drug development. The study's wide scope compares all three available technologies and offers the overall picture in a single detailed report.
The Report Includes:
- 49 data tables 16 additional tables
- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures and organoids
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017 and 2018; estimates for 2019 to 2022; and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Country-specific data and analysis for Australia, China, Japan, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, U.K., France, Germany, Israel, and the Middle East
- Information on current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds
- Discussion of most significant trends in the 3D cell culture industry, including the bioprinting, organ-on-chip and organoid segments
- Review of selected patents and patent applications on laboratory animal models for a brief period of 2006 to 2018
- Company profiles of major market players within the industry, including Charles River Laboratories, Envigo, Crown Bioscience Inc., Genoway S.A., Taconic Biosciences and Merck & Co., Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Laboratory Animal Models
- 3D Cell Cultures
Chapter 3 Animal Model Market Technology Background
- Methods of Animal Model and 3D Cell Culture Modification
- Physical and Chemical Mutations
- Targeted Mutations
- Laboratory Animal Models
- Market Definition
- Animal Model Lines
- Common Species of Laboratory Animals
- Current Trends in Animal Model Usage
Chapter 4 3D Cell Cultures Market Breakdown by Technology
- 3D Cell Cultures
- Spheroids
- 3D Cultures vs. 2D Cultures vs. 2.5D Cultures
- Scaffold-Based and Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures
- Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures
- Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures
- Tissue Engineering and Bioprinting
- 3D Bioprinting Technology
- Microfluidic Organ-on-Chip Platforms
- Types of Organ-on-Chip Devices
Chapter 5 Organoids Market Breakdown by Technology
- Organoids
- Introduction
- Organoids Technology and Principles
- Organoid Technology Timeline
- Types of Organoids
- Organoid Biobanking and Libraries
- Organoid System Complexity
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
- Animal Models by End User
- Academia and Research Institutions
- Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Regulatory Processes and Routine Production
- Cosmetics Industry
- 3D Cell Cultures by End User
- Basic Research
- Biomedical and Pharma Companies
- Regulatory Processes and Routine Production
- Cosmetics Industry
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Drug Discovery, Cancer Research, and Personalized Medicine
- Drug Discovery and High-throughput Compound Screening
- Cancer Research
- Personalized Medicine
- Regenerative Medicine and Transplantations
- Toxicity and Safety Testing
- Drug Toxicity Testing
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Great Britain
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Israel
- South America
- Brazil
Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Market Opportunities: Animal Models
- Market Opportunities: 3D Cell Culture Segment
- Organs-on-Chip
- Organoids
- Bioprinting
- Advantages and Disadvantages of 3D Cell Cultures and Animal Models
- Animal Models
- 3D Cell Cultures in General
- Organoids
- Organs-on-Chip
Chapter 11 Profiles of Companies and Important Institutions
- Animal Model Companies
- Alphagenesis Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Covance Inc.
- Crown Bioscience Inc.
- Envigo
- Genoway S.A.
- Jackson Laboratory
- Janvier Labs
- Oak Hill Genetics
- Primgen
- Taconic Biosciences
- Transgenic Inc.
- Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bioprinting And Regenerative Medicine Companies
- Allevi
- Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
- Bioink Solutions Inc.
- Cellink Inc.
- Collplant Holdings Ltd.
- East River Biosolutions/Xylyx Bio
- Epibone
- Mattek Corp.
- Nano 3D Biosciences Inc.
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Pepgel LLC
- Regenhu
- Tevido Biodevices Inc.
- Tissuse Gmbh
- Organ-On-Chip Companies
- Axosim
- Emulate, Inc.
- Kirkstall Ltd.
- Micronit Microtechnologies
- Mimetas
- Tara Biosystems Inc.
- Organoid Companies
- 3Dnamics
- Cellesce
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Hubrecht Organoid Technology
- Qgel
- R&D Systems Inc.
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Trevigen Inc.
- Other 3D Cell Culture Companies
- 3D Biotek Llc
- Advanced Biomatrix Inc.
- Horizon Discovery Group Plc
- In Sphero Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Promocell Gmbh
- Reprocell Inc.
- Synthecon, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t93shz
