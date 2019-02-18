Laboratory Automation Systems and Processes: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

Suppliers of laboratory automation will be discussed in terms of market share, product types, and region, where possible.The integration of various product types into various parts of the market will be a focus of the report, given that usage and scale of similar technologies will vary widely among different sectors of the market.



Also, regulatory policy will be discussed, as decisions by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies can drive demand both by approving new uses of technology and by creating market opportunities for companies looking to innovate and reduce laboratory operation costs. Regulatory policies can drive the market penetration of certain products and technologies and, therefore, drive demand.



Specifically excluded from this analysis is the demand for pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and other laboratory testing outside of the extent to which it generates demand for laboratory automation. Products used in support of laboratory automation, specifically consumables used during laboratory automation, are excluded.



Report Includes:

- 24 tables

- An overview of the global market and technologies for laboratory automation systems and processes

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

- Coverage of history and current state of laboratory automation, their types and potential applications

- Discussion about more specialized laboratory automation technologies, such as 3D bioprinting and organoids

- Insight into government regulations and technological issues impacting laboratory automation

- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary

The laboratory automation market will grow from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED in 2023, with a CAGR of REDACTED.Themarket will be led by the high-throughput screening sector, which will grow from about REDACTED in 2018 to about REDACTED in 2023 with a CAGR of REDACTED.



This sector will grow rapidly, as fields such as academic research move towards using automated techniques that were traditionally used in fields such as pharmaceuticals. However, all sectors within this space will have strong growth as laboratory automation changes in its scope with the next generation of equipment.



Growth will be driven by novel technologies, including 3-D bioprinting and organoids, as well as by novel applications of existing technologies such as open-source automation and the evolution of total laboratory automation into new areas such as academic research and environmental laboratories.



These advances will allow laboratories to perform work in innovative ways, making them more productive and useful. The technologies will also change the structure of workforces in biological and chemical laboratories.



The only sector that will see lower growth will be the liquid handling and sample preparation sector.This sector will grow from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED in 2023, with a CAGR of REDACTED. The size and relative maturity of this market will slow down growth. In addition, changes in laboratory structure will create headwinds for growth opportunities, as more complex laboratories are limiting the amount of purchases of relatively simple liquid handling equipment. However, even within this sector, there are demand niches that will help drive growth within themarket.



