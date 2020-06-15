Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Announces New China CEO Position to Commercialize its Early Cancer Diagnostic for Liver and Colon Cancer Detection in Asia

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced the appointment of prominent business leader and Asia market expert, Samuel Tong, as Chief Executive Officer of Laboratory for Advance Medicine's Chinese operations.

"Samuel's extensive background operating in the life sciences in China boosts Laboratory for Advanced Medicine's global reach," said Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of Laboratory for Advanced Medicine. "Samuel's record of launching and growing products as a General Manager for over 15 years in a variety of diagnostic areas makes him the ideal addition to the team as we approach our China diagnostic regulatory approval and gear up to launch our liver cancer early detection product."

"The differentiated cancer detection approach could potentially help millions of patients in China," said Mr. Tong. "I am excited to join Laboratory for Advanced Medicine and launch the first blood-based cfDNA early detection product with regulatory approval in China. That is a significant validation of the technology and of the company's leadership position in the field."

Mr. Tong brings over 27 years of experience running life science programs in diagnostics and sequencing, and joins Laboratory for Advanced Medicine from NAMSA where he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Asia Pacific Region. Previously, he was Vice President and General Manager for Greater China at QIAGEN where he was responsible for $120m of business including life science, women's health and molecular diagnostics and helped in the strategy for the design and development of next generation sequencing in China. Mr. Tong was also the Business Unit Director of Diagnostics Systems for Greater China at Becton Dickinson, Country Manager of China at Abbott Vascular, and worked at Boston Scientific and GE Medical. Mr. Tong received his MBA from Zhongshan University and his B.S. from Guangdong University of Technology.

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. For over 10 years, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine has used AI on over 100,000 samples to identify cfDNA methylation patterns that detect cancer early. The company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its leading product to detect liver cancer. Its pipeline includes colon and breast cancer, as well as 20 other cancers.

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

