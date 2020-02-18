Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Appoints Former Ancestry Executive as Chief Operations Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Oyler as Chief Operating Officer. He will lead Laboratory for Advanced Medicine's global business operations.

"Ben brings deep global operational experience having led the end-to-end supply chain and operations for AncestryDNA," said Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Executive Officer of Laboratory for Advanced Medicine. "We are continuing to advance our blood-based cancer detection tests and Ben's experience at building and scaling a global operation make him an excellent fit for the company. With over 200M people in the US alone eligible for early cancer detection screening, addressing the market's need will require a dynamic and innovative management team with experience at scaling a business."

Mr. Oyler joins Laboratory for Advanced Medicine from AncestryDNA and AncestryHealth where he served as Vice President of Strategy and Business Operations. He first led the team in 2011 that designed and built the global operations and supply chain for Ancestry's DNA business, creating the largest direct-to-consumer DNA testing operation in the world that included manufacturing, fulfillment, reverse logistics, and laboratory operations. He more recently led the strategy and business operations for the development and launch of the AncestryHealth business and product that launched in October 2019 - a physician-ordered product that reports on a patient's genetic predisposition to conditions such as breast, ovarian and colon cancer, as well as cardiac and blood clotting disorders. Prior to Ancestry, Mr. Oyler worked on a number of product launches, building operations, and manufacturing capabilities in the US and Asia. Mr. Oyler was the lead inventor on the patented DNA saliva collection device used by Ancestry to test its 15M+ customers. He received his MBA from the Marriott School of Business at BYU.

"The opportunity to join a dynamic company with a clear mission to change early cancer detection and save lives is something I am very excited about. Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is a leader in the field and their technology has the potential to impact millions of lives. It is a privilege to join this incredible leadership team, as well as a driven team of researchers, operators, scientists, and others. I look forward to working together to continue Laboratory for Advanced Medicine's mission to save lives through early cancer detection," said Mr. Oyler

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on commercializing early cancer detection tests from a simple blood draw. For over 10 years, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine has used AI on over 100,000 samples to identify cfDNA methylation patterns that detect cancer early. The company is currently in clinical trials in the US and China with its leading product to detect liver cancer. Its pipeline includes colon and breast cancer, as well as 20 other cancers.

Laboratory for Advanced Medicine is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with R&D, GMP and CLIA facilities in Irvine, CA and West Lafayette, IN, Guangzhou and Beijing.

