Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Size to Grow by USD 853 million, Availability of Barcode Features in Labware to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2021-2025: Scope

The laboratory glassware and plasticware market report covers the following areas:

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Glassware: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the extensive adoption of these products in the preparation of reagents, media, buffers, solvents, and solutions, as well as their use in storage, heating, sterilization, and incubation applications.



Plasticware

End-user

Research Institutes



Clinical Diagnostic Centers



Academic Institutes

Geography

Asia : This region will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The substantial focus on material selection and designing will drive the laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth in Asia during the forecast period.

North America



Europe



ROW

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the laboratory glassware and plasticware market, including Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd. - Through this product category, the company offers glassware such as beakers, test tubes, bottles, volumetric and round bottom flasks, pipettes, burettes, petri dishes, cylinders, and desiccators.

Through this product category, the company offers glassware such as beakers, test tubes, bottles, volumetric and round bottom flasks, pipettes, burettes, petri dishes, cylinders, and desiccators. Corning Inc. - This product brand offers special glassware made from type 1, class A low expansion borosilicate glass. The glassware are designed for use in both life science and chemical laboratories.

This product brand offers special glassware made from type 1, class A low expansion borosilicate glass. The glassware are designed for use in both life science and chemical laboratories. DWK Life Sciences GmbH - The product brand offers precision glassware and plasticware such as ampules and vacules, plastic bottles, desiccators, flasks, microtubes, pipettes, and racks.

The product brand offers precision glassware and plasticware such as ampules and vacules, plastic bottles, desiccators, flasks, microtubes, pipettes, and racks. Gerresheimer AG - This product category includes packaging and testing glassware used in pharmaceutical laboratories, such as molded and tubular glassware range under Gx and MultiShell brands.

This product category includes packaging and testing glassware used in pharmaceutical laboratories, such as molded and tubular glassware range under Gx and MultiShell brands. Merck KGaA - This product category includes labware such as ampules, beakers, bottles and caps, flasks, plates, vials, pipettes, burettes, tubes, and traps used in analytical applications, material science, life science, and chemistry.

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory glassware and plasticware market vendors

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 853 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, ROW, North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Merck KGaA, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SP Industries Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

