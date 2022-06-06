Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Records a CAGR of 9.34%| Adherence to compliance and government regulations to boost market growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Abbott Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Computing Solutions Inc., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is primarily driven by adherence to compliance and government regulations, while constraints such as rising data security and privacy concerns may stymie industry expansion.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise LIMS



Cloud-based LIMS

Geographic Landscape

MEA



South America



APAC



Europe



North America

The segments LIMS will gain considerable market share. When opposed to cloud-based deployment, on-premises LIMS gives superior data security and control. Large companies with sufficient resources are less likely to switch to alternative options owing to the fact that owning and maintaining a server raises the perceived level of data security

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the adherence to compliance and government regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market growth during the next few years.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory information management system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laboratory information management system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laboratory information management system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory information management system market vendors

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.34% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 705.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Computing Solutions Inc., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: System software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On-premise LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: On-premise LIMS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud-based LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cloud-based LIMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Cloud-based LIMS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries



7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 43: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 44: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Abbott Laboratories - Key News



Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc.

10.5 Autoscribe Informatics

Exhibit 52: Autoscribe Informatics - Overview



Exhibit 53: Autoscribe Informatics - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Autoscribe Informatics - Key offerings

10.6 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 55: Illumina Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Illumina Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Illumina Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 58: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 LabLynx Inc.

Exhibit 59: LabLynx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: LabLynx Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: LabLynx Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 LabVantage Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 62: LabVantage Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: LabVantage Solutions Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: LabVantage Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 LabWare Inc.

Exhibit 65: LabWare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: LabWare Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: LabWare Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 68: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 71: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Shimadzu Corp.

Exhibit 73: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Shimadzu Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 76: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 78: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key News



Exhibit 81: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

