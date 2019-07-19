Laboratory of Dermatopathology ADX, LLC Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

WOODBURY, N.Y., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory of Dermatopathology ADX, LLC ("LDA"), has been informed by Retrieval Masters Creditors Bureau d/b/a American Medical Collection Agency ("AMCA") of a data security incident involving the AMCA payment website. AMCA is an independent collection agency that LDA and many other entities used for debt collection. The incident is limited to AMCA's systems. The security of LDA's systems was not affected by this incident.

According to AMCA, on March 21, 2019, AMCA became aware of facts indicating there had been a data security incident. After conducting an investigation, in May of 2019, AMCA notified LDA about the incident and informed LDA that an AMCA database containing information for some LDA patients had been affected. However, at the time of AMCA's initial notification, AMCA did not provide LDA with enough information for LDA to identify potentially affected patients or confirm the nature of patient information potentially involved in the incident, and LDA's investigation is on-going. Based on the information provided by AMCA, the following information belonging to LDA patients may have been affected by the incident: patient names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dates of service, balance information, credit card or banking information and treatment provider information. AMCA has advised LDA that its patient's social security numbers were not involved in the incident. LDA does not provide AMCA healthcare records such as laboratory results and clinical history.

In response to the breach, AMCA sent notification letters to approximately 240 LDA patients informing them that their names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dates of service, balance information, credit card or banking information and treatment provider information may have been impacted. In addition, based on the investigation and the information provided by AMCA, LDA estimates that approximately another 4,000 patients may have had their names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, dates of service, balance information and treatment provider information impacted by this incident. For these patients, credit card and banking information is not affected. The impact of this incident is limited to laboratory services provided to patients in the United States whose accounts were referred for debt collection.

Individuals with questions about this incident or questions about precautionary steps they can take may call 833-300-6928 for additional information.

Laboratory of Dermatopathology ADX, LLC takes the security of its patients' information very seriously, including the security of data handled by vendors. As a result of the investigation, LDA is no longer using AMCA for collection efforts.

The privacy and protection of patient information is a top priority. LDA greatly appreciates the patience and loyalty of its patients as it works to respond to this incident.

SOURCE Laboratory of Dermatopathology ADX, LLC