Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size Worth $1.9 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

Jan 19, 2021, 03:35 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory proficiency testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The market is driven by the increasing focus on water tests, legalization of medical cannabis, a growing number of cannabis testing laboratories, and increasing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
Government initiatives to carry out accurate and reliable proficiency testing are expected to drive the market. For instance, in October 2020, the Central Testing Laboratory of the Abu Dhabi Quality & Conformity Council implemented a PT program in collaboration with Biogenix Lab to verify the competency of medical laboratories carrying out COVID-19 tests.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The legalization of cannabis products in the U.S. in December 2018 and the gradual expansion of this market are propelling the need for the testing of safety and efficacy for medical use
- The presence of food contaminants can cause more than 200 diseases, including diarrhea and cancer. Diarrhea affects nearly 550 million people and causes 230,000 deaths every year. Children aged below 5 years carry 40% of foodborne diseases, causing 125,000 deaths every year
- In the U.K., over 130 million hematology tests are carried out each year
- Calibration proficiency testing is another service being focused on, which is attributed to the growing scope of automation in laboratories
- Organizations such as the American Proficiency Institute, LGC Ltd., and the College of American Pathologists developed several programs for laboratories to improve their quality and assess performance in testing COVID-19
Read 192 page research report with ToC on "Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Industry Scope (Clinical Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals), By Technology (Cell Culture, PCR), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/laboratory-proficiency-testing-market
Initiatives undertaken by the governments to raise awareness are anticipated to further boost market growth. For instance, in November 2020, the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories' (NABL-IGS) awareness program was conducted to raise awareness about the significance of accrediting geotechnical laboratories in Kerala, India.
The increasing adoption of fully-automated instruments and automation in laboratories is expected to boost market growth. The presence of accreditation programs aimed to combat challenges, such as safety and complexity in the food supply chain, is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in March 2020, AOAC INTERNATIONAL expanded its Laboratory PT Program by adding testing for infant formula and adult nutritional and pH to ensure safety in the food supply chain.
The presence of new environmental protection regulations due to COVID-19 is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in June 2020, the Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory (EDLab) at Pure Air Control Services was accredited by the A2LA for testing environmental SARS-CoV-2
The market is highly competitive as there are a large number of organizations providing various programs. Furthermore, the prices vary between the organizations based on programs and additional discounts. The companies are focusing on the use of automated instruments and new programs continue gaining profits in the market. These new programs, coupled with the growing demand for safety and efficacy of food products and diagnostics owing to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, are expected to intensify competition over the coming years.
Grand View Research has segmented the global laboratory proficiency testing market on the basis of industry scope, technology, end-use, and region:
- Laboratory Proficiency Testing Industry Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Clinical Chemistry
- Immunochemistry
- Hematology
- Oncology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- PCR
- Others
- Coagulation
- Pharmaceuticals
- Biologics
- Vaccines
- Blood
- Tissues
- Others
- Microbiology
- Pathogen Testing
- Sterility Testing
- Endotoxin & Pyrogen Testing
- Growth Promotion Testing
- Other Microbial Testing
- Others
- Laboratory Proficiency Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Cell Culture
- Spectrometry
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Chromatography
- Immunoassays
- Others
- Laboratory Proficiency Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Hospitals
- Contract Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic Research
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Independent Laboratories
- Specialty Laboratories
- Laboratory Proficiency Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Oceania
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Bahrain
- List of Key Players of Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market
- LGC Limited
- American Proficiency Institute
- College of American Pathologists
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- QACS - The Challenge Test Laboratory
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Weqas
- ERA
- AOAC International
- BIPEA
- NSI Lab Solutions
- Absolute Standards, Inc.
- RCPA
- UK NEQAS
- INSTAND
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.