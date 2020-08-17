Laboratory Pump Technology with a Unique Design

These new diaphragm pumps expand upon the proven LABOPORT pump innovations of oil-free, non-contaminating, chemically resistant construction with a modern look and the added benefit of speed-controlled DC motors for greater versatility. Now just a turn of the integrated knob controls evacuation speed. A color status display clearly indicates at a glance whether the pump is in normal operation or on standby.

N 820 G and N 840 G include an integrated gas ballast valve to facilitate short process times, even for high-boiling solvents. The smooth rounded surfaces of all three pumps enable easy and thorough cleaning.

KNF designed the new pumps with benchtop space and portability in mind. Compared to appropriate existing KNF pumps, these new models offer a 10 – 20% footprint reduction to free up valuable benchtop space and a 5 – 30% weight reduction for improved portability.

The two larger pumps are easily expanded into custom-tailored vacuum systems by simply connecting an optional separator and/or condenser module. This modular approach provides a cost-efficient way to expand pump functionality as needs grow.

Maximum flow rates for the new series range from 7– 34 L/min with ultimate vacuum levels of 97.5 – 4.5 torr. Applications include rotary evaporation, degassing, filtration, SPE, fluid aspiration, gel drying, centrifugal concentration, vacuum ovens, and more. Contact a KNF laboratory applications specialist today to assist in the selection of the perfect pump for your needs.

The new generation of LABOPORT vacuum pumps: Unique design for Lab life!

For more information, visit knf.com/en/us/laboport

About KNF Laboratory Equipment:

KNF laboratory pumps, pump systems, and rotary evaporators are used in many applications in which chemical resistance and ease of operation are important. For over 25 years, KNF has produced intuitively operable pumps and systems to laboratories around the world. Our engineers work in close collaboration with laboratory scientists and technicians to incorporate bench-level needs and desires into design concepts. KNF also collaborates with experts to test and provide feedback on product innovations.

For more information, visit www.KNFusa.com.

