Laboratory Water Purifier Market: 27% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Type 2 Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the laboratory water purifier market by Product (type II, type I, and type III), End-user (healthcare, research organizations and institutes, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment -The laboratory water purifier market share growth by the type 2 segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growing use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) solutions will have a direct impact on the demand for Type II water purifiers, leading to increased volume production and growth of the global laboratory water purifier market.

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Major Driver

The implementation of innovative technologies and new product launches is one of the key factors driving the global laboratory water purifier market growth.

With rapid advances in technology and new product launches, companies are upgrading their existing product portfolios to meet the increased demand for laboratory water purifiers. For instance, in February 2021 , Merck KGaA launched a new Milli-Q EQ 7000 Type I water purification system in India , which produces consistent ultrapure-quality water that can be easily customized to experimental requirements. Additionally, Merck KGaA offers the Milli-Q IQ 7000 system, the seventh generation Milli-Q water purification system. This Milli-Q IQ 7000 system features a high-definition digital touchscreen for simple operation. This purification system is equipped with purification cartridges that are 33% smaller than its previous versions and a hibernation mode to maintain system water quality with reduced energy consumption. Essentially, technological upgrades and new product launches have improved water purity and reduced manufacturing wastage, which drives the laboratory water purifier market growth.

Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Major Challenges

The stringent regulatory procedures are a major challenge for global laboratory water purifier market growth.

Although vendors periodically introduce new laboratory water purifiers to the market, the commercialization of a new product involves a long, tedious, and costly process. This happens primarily due to the variations in global regulatory practices and policies, which are updated regularly. For instance, the standards on water quality are determined by several organizations, including International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI). The laws and regulations regarding the approval process for these devices vary across countries, which is a major challenge for multinational companies. Moreover, many developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany , France , Japan , Singapore , and South Korea have enforced strict regulations regarding the approval and marketing of laboratory equipment. Thus, stringent government regulations in different countries can hamper the global laboratory water purifier market growth.

Laboratory Water Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.81 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.02 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 27% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aqua Solutions Inc., Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd., Biosan, Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SUEZ SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Type II - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Type II - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Type II - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Type I - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Type I - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Type I - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Type III - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Type III - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Type III - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Research organizations and institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Research organizations and institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Research organizations and institutes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aqua Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 54: Aqua Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Aqua Solutions Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Aqua Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Biobase Biodusty ( Shandong ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Exhibit 57: Biobase Biodusty ( Shandong ) Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Biobase Biodusty ( Shandong ) Co. Ltd. - Product and service

) Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Biobase Biodusty ( Shandong ) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Biosan

Exhibit 60: Biosan - Overview



Exhibit 61: Biosan - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Biosan- Key news



Exhibit 63: Biosan - Key offerings

11.6 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 64: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Danaher Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 67: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Exhibit 69: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 70: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Segment focus

11.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 73: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 74: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 76: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

11.9 Sartorius AG

Exhibit 78: Sartorius AG - Overview



Exhibit 79: Sartorius AG - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Sartorius AG-Key news



Exhibit 81: Sartorius AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Sartorius AG - Segment focus

11.10 SUEZ SA

Exhibit 83: SUEZ SA - Overview



Exhibit 84: SUEZ SA - Business segments



Exhibit 85: SUEZ SA -Key news



Exhibit 86: SUEZ SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: SUEZ SA - Segment focus

11.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 91: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Exhibit 93: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Overview



Exhibit 94: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Business segments



Exhibit 95: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA -Key news



Exhibit 96: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

