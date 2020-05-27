LaborChart Appoints COO, Director of Marketing and Director of Engineering, Relocates to Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaborChart , the leading provider of integrated workforce management software for the construction industry, has added three new key hires and relocated its headquarters to Overland Park, KS.

In January, Tyler Prochnow, Kansas City-based business leader, entrepreneur and lawyer, joined the LaborChart team as President, leading the day-to-day operations and growth of the organization. Prior to joining LaborChart, Prochnow was a founding partner of Think Big Partners, a for-profit business incubator in Kansas City, and founder and president of Golden Peak Sports & Entertainment. Prochnow was also the first owner and president of the Kansas City Brigade arena football team.

In May, LaborChart appointed Allison Carroll as Director of Marketing. Carroll brings over ten years of marketing experience to LaborChart, having worked with iconic brands such as Marriott International, State Farm, Edward Jones, Lufthansa Airlines and Visit Europe. Prior to LaborChart, Carroll held the position of Marketing Manager at Hallmark Cards Inc., and led the marketing communications strategy for its B2B subsidiary, Hallmark Business Connections.

As LaborChart's engineering department continues to scale, the organization appointed Blake VanLandingham as Director of Engineering. VanLandingham was the first Kansas State University student to be hired at Google directly out of an undergraduate program. He joined Google as a software engineer intern in New York City and in less than five years, advanced to the role of senior software engineer. Prior to joining LaborChart, VanLandingham also led various engineering projects at Canary Technologies, a software company that specializes in payment and authorization solutions for the hospitality industry.

"We are very fortunate to have seen such steady growth this year," says Ben Schultz, CEO of LaborChart. "Adding these leaders to our business reflects the growth we've experienced and our mission to improve workforce management standards in the construction industry. We truly believe that adding these key hires to our business will set our customers, and ourselves, up for success."

In order to accommodate the company's growth, Schultz and Hunter Browning, CTO, relocated the organization from downtown Kansas City, MO to Overland Park, KS. LaborChart headquarters is now located at 7311 W. 132nd St., Suite #320, Overland Park, KS 66213.

"This move reflects a new beginning at LaborChart," says Browning. "We feel more invigorated and motivated than ever to build a product and a company that improves the construction industry."

The organization will continue to operate remotely under COVID-19 recommendations, however, LaborChart projects to open its new headquarters to employees with social distancing practices in June.

ABOUT LABORCHART

LaborChart is a leading provider of workforce management software for the construction industry. The platform helps businesses manage employee scheduling, dispatching, forecasting and communication. Built from a unique blend of construction and software expertise, LaborChart helps contractors of all trades organize their largest and most valuable company asset–their workforce–into one secure and easy-to-manage platform.

For more information, visit laborchart.com .

Contact: Allison Carroll, Director of Marketing

913-787-7001

[email protected]

SOURCE LaborChart

