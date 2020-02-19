LaBovick Law Group Representing the Estate of Jovanni Sierra Sues Publix Supermarkets for Illegally Selling Knife Used to Kill Jovanni Sierra

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The LaBovick Law Group, representing the Estate of Jovanni Sierra, announced they have filed a complaint against Publix Supermarkets in Palm Beach County court system. The LaBovick Law Group claims Publix illegally sold the knife that BallenIsles killer Corey Johnson used to kill Jovanni Sierra and stab attorney Elaine Simon and her son Dane Bancroft.

"Publix has refused to change their reckless policy of selling knives to underage buyers and has spurned Florida law by intentionally failing to check identification before selling dangerous weapons to underage knife purchasers," stated Brian LaBovick, the attorney representing the Estate of Jovanni Sierra. "Publix is fully responsible for the damages caused by their illegal knife sale and could be responsible for punitive damages if their conduct rises to the level of intentional disregard of Florida law."

Johnson, age 17 at the time of the crime, is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder for the killing of 13-year-old Jovanni Sierra on his birthday, and two counts of attempted murder for the stabbings of Elaine Simon and her son Dane Bancroft. This fatal attack occurred during a sleepover in Palm Beach Gardens that took place on March 12, 2018.

Johnson's deadly weapon was a knife purchased at a local Publix supermarket just hours before the attack. In Florida, it is against the law to sell any weapons, including knives, to those under the age of 18.

790.17 Furnishing weapons to minors under 18 years of age or persons of unsound mind and furnishing firearms to minors under 18 years of age prohibited.—

(1) A person who sells, hires, barters, lends, transfers, or gives any minor under 18 years of age any dirk, electric weapon or device, or other weapon, other than an ordinary pocketknife, without permission of the minor's parent or guardian, or sells, hires, barters, lends, transfers, or gives to any person of unsound mind an electric weapon or device or any dangerous weapon, other than an ordinary pocketknife, commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s.775.082or s. 775.083.

Title XLVI, F.S.A. § 790.17

