Labstat Welcomes Dr. Willie J. McKinney Jr. Ph.D., D.A.B.T

"Bringing onboard someone of Dr. McKinney's caliber underscores Labstat's commitment to excellence in testing services," said Michael Bond, President of Labstat International. "We are excited to welcome Dr. McKinney to the Labstat team and look forward to leveraging his deep expertise, experience and network in toxicology."

Dr. Willie J. McKinney: Biography:

Dr. McKinney, founder and CEO of McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors, LLC, is Board Certified in Toxicology by the American Board of Toxicology. He works with clients to resolve the complex and dynamic scientific and regulatory challenges associated with preparing new product regulatory submissions. He also served on FDA's Tobacco Product Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC) as the non-voting representative of the tobacco manufacturing industry and was on the Advisory Board of the ENDS US 2019 conferences.

Previously, Dr. McKinney served as Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs for JUUL labs, San Francisco CA and as Vice President, Regulatory Sciences for Altria Client Services, Richmond VA.

About Labstat International Inc:

Founded in 1976, we began testing cannabis products in 1981 with our first Health Canada commissioned study and corresponding publication. Since that time, we have grown our analytical capabilities in multiple technical areas ranging from the analysis of cannabis aerosol in e-vapor devices and heat-not-burn products to cannabis smoke. Labstat is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and Health Canada licensed testing facility. Coupled with the world's largest testing capacity we provide our clients with cost effective solutions and reliable and defensible results with the quickest turnaround times in the industry.

Labstat is proud to be part of the Certified Group, a network of best-in-class companies, all experts in their unique specialties, converging to help simplify analytical testing and regulatory compliance for your business.

Across North America, our full-service laboratories provide comprehensive testing in food, nicotine containing products, cannabis, vape safety, dietary supplements, vitamin, and natural health product industries. In addition, our 150 independent regulatory advisors and consultants provide comprehensive consulting, training and auditing services, ensuring proactive compliance for your business at all levels.

Labstat International: Excellence in the Analysis of Nicotine Containing Products

Contact

