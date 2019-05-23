Labster Announces Partnership with Danish Ministry of Education to Provide Virtual Labs to Schools Across the Country

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Labster , the award-winning producer of virtual laboratory simulations, today announced it has partnered with the Danish Ministry of Education to provide all elementary (8th-10th grade) and secondary schools free access to its catalogue of STEM-focused simulations in support of the government's initiative to better integrate digital laboratories into the national curriculum. Labster will be available to schools throughout the country beginning in early May.

Labster provides fully interactive virtual laboratory simulations for students from all over the world to explore lab experiments in biology, chemistry, physics, engineering and general sciences at their own pace. With over 70 virtual labs offered, Labster's groundbreaking simulations engage students, and have been proven to increase participation in STEM curricula, while simultaneously increasing learning outcomes and improving retention rates .

According to analysis from the Danish government, one in three high schools in the country currently use interactive laboratories in the classroom. In schools where the technology was deployed, research has shown increases in student learning, motivation, confidence and interest in scientific subjects.

"Labster is proud to support this new initiative by the Ministry of Education and to help make STEM education more easily accessible and engaging for every student in Denmark. This partnership will help foster greater interest in STEM topics by students at an early age that leads to more pursuing careers in these fields," said Michael Bodekaer, Labster co-founder. "At Labster, our goal is to empower the next generation of scientists, and to do it in our home country of Denmark makes it that much more special."

More than 150 universities and high schools around the world took up Labster's virtual labs in 2018, quadrupling their annual growth and enabling more than 200,000 students worldwide to use virtual labs as a part of their science education. Labster has also developed partnerships with industry leaders in technology and education like Google and Arizona State University , Lenovo , Pearson and Springer .

To learn more about Labster and try a full lab experience, please visit: www.labster.com

About Labster

Labster is a company dedicated to developing fully interactive advanced laboratory simulations that are designed to stimulate students' natural curiosity and highlight the connection between science and the real world. Labster works with leading educational institutions around the world to improve science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 150 institutions in 25 countries, including ETH in Zurich, MIT and Imperial College. Labster has also partnered with major publishers and edtech companies, and just recently announced the launch of the world's first fully online biology degree with Labster VR in partnership with Google and ASU. www.labster.com

