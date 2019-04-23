LabTwin Partners With BioRN to Bring Voice-powered Technology Into German Labs

BERLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LabTwin GmbH, the world's first voice and AI-powered digital lab assistant, has joined forces with BioRN Life Science Cluster to expand its offering to the Rhine-Main-Neckar Region in Germany. As part of this collaboration, BioRN members will have access to LabTwin's platform.

LabTwin uses machine learning and voice-recognition technologies to assist scientists with day-to-day tasks, saving time and making research more efficient and reproducible. Researchers can take notes, capture data, create supply lists and set timers or reminders from anywhere in the lab simply by talking to LabTwin. Scientists from renowned institutions such as the Deutsches Primatenzentrum and the University of California, San Francisco, as well as researchers from top biopharma companies have been quick to adopt LabTwin's voice-powered assistant.

"LabTwin is bringing the power of voice to the lab to simplify data capture, integrate existing technologies and make life easier for scientists. Some of the most exciting research in the world is happening in Germany and we are delighted to offer six months exclusive access to all BioRN members," said Magdalena Paluch, LabTwin CEO and co-founder.

"We are thrilled to welcome LabTwin among our members. The LabTwin technology complements the set of competencies in our regional ecosystem and we are looking forward to their active participation in our network," said Dr. Julia Schaft, Managing Director at BioRN.

About BioRN

BioRN is a life science research and industry cluster dedicated to developing cell-specific, molecular and personalized innovative treatments. The BioRN Cluster provides networking, representation and promotion of the Rhine-Main-Neckar life science region into one of the leading life science clusters in Europe. Cluster-members include renowned academic research institutions, global health care companies and about 80 small and medium-sized biotech enterprises. Visit the BioRN website to learn more.

About LabTwin

LabTwin is creating the next generation of digital lab tools, starting with the world's first voice-powered lab assistant. With LabTwin's assistant, scientists can collect data, manage experiments and reagent inventories, and streamline documentation simply by talking. The company's mission is to empower scientists. LabTwin is backed by Boston Consulting Group Digital Ventures (BCG DV) and Sartorius. Their voice-powered assistant is used by scientists in leading biopharma companies and academic institutions around the world.

Visit the LabTwin website to learn more, sign up to access the app and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter to get company updates.

