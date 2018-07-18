LAC Group to Host Webinar on Busting The Myths on Working Remote

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2018, at 1 pm ET, Brad Rogers, Recruiting Director at LibGig, will kick off a webinar to clear up the misconceptions of remote work in " Busting the myths of working remote ." He will be joined by Vice President of Research & Intelligence, John DiGilio, who manages LAC Group's virtual research team, to discuss:

What remote work is really like

The pros and cons and what it takes to be a remote worker

What employers expect of their remote employees

Potential remote work openings for LIS candidates

Brad Rogers, LibGig Recruiting Director John DiGilio, LAC Group Vice President of Research & Intelligence

Brad is responsible for running LibGig operations, web services and managing recruitment for LibGig and LAC Group. John oversees all of LAC Group's Library as a Service research programs and staff. He has authored numerous articles and research papers on law librarianship, legal research and ethics.

About LAC Group

Los Angeles-headquartered LAC Group provides critical knowledge and information management solutions such as competitive intelligence, research services, preservation and archival services, spend and cost management as well as knowledge management services for Fortune 500 companies, law firms, Hollywood studios, academic institutions and government agencies. Founded in 1986, LAC Group is a leader in delivering high-quality, cost-effective business services that help organizations manage and curate physical and digital information, data and content. For more information, please visit lac-group.com .

