Lacework Helps Customers Achieve Greater Security Visibility with Amazon Security Lake

Early support for Amazon Security Lake allows customers to build a security data lake with rich insight from the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework ®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced support for Amazon Security Lake, allowing Lacework customers to share rich insight from the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform with the new AWS service to reduce the cost and complexity of making their security solutions' data accessible to address a variety of use cases such as threat detection, investigation, and incident response.

With insight from the Polygraph Data Platform shared directly with Amazon Security Lake, customers can more easily centralize their security, achieving greater visibility across their organization to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data. Lacework now supports AWS services including Amazon Security Lake, AWS Fargate, AWS Graviton, AWS Control Tower, and an integration with AWS Security Hub, helping customers to innovate with confidence using the tools and services that best fit their business.

"It's crucial for customers to have broad visibility into their environment and confidence in their security solutions so they can innovate and execute quickly," said Brian Lanigan, VP, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Lacework. "By continuing to expand support for new and existing AWS services within the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform, we're helping give our customers the peace of mind that security is woven through all aspects of their development process."

"Customers rely on AWS because we allow them to innovate faster in support of their business growth," said Mark Terenzoni, Director of Security at AWS. "That innovation is achieved when security is integrated into every aspect of development. Lacework delivers enhanced and continuous security and configuration support for workloads and accounts running in AWS environments, and our relationship is crucial to helping support our customers throughout every aspect of their business growth. We are thrilled to have Lacework as a launch partner for Amazon Security Lake and look forward to seeing how their integration will allow customers to more easily centralize their security and achieve greater visibility across their organization."

The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform helps organizations of all sizes automatically uncover suspicious activity across their entire cloud environment so they can detect and address true threats and risks to their business from build time through runtime. It empowers customers with the automation to see and understand cloud changes at scale without requiring manual intervention by security teams, leading to safer innovation at higher velocity.

Additional resources:

About Lacework

Lacework offers the data-driven security platform for the cloud and is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data — without requiring manually written rules — across an organization's cloud and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Security and DevOps teams around the world trust Lacework to secure cloud-native applications across the full lifecycle from code to cloud. Get started at www.lacework.com .

