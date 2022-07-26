Lacework Helps Customers Innovate with Confidence On AWS

Security Competency and Broad Support for AWS Services Gives Customers Comprehensive Option to Enhance the Security of Cloud Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced it has again achieved the compliance and privacy distinction in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency . The Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform has also demonstrated and successfully met the technical and quality requirements for the AWS Containers Competency . Lacework offers AWS customers a single view of all security events across services and platforms including AWS Fargate, AWS Graviton, AWS Control Tower, and through an integration with AWS Security Hub. This provides customers with the most comprehensive and continuous security offering to enhance the security of their AWS environments.

The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform helps organizations of all sizes automatically uncover suspicious activity across their entire cloud environment so they can detect and address true threats and risks to their business from build time through runtime. It empowers customers with the automation to see and understand cloud changes at scale without requiring manual intervention by security teams, leading to safer innovation at higher velocity. With broad support for AWS services, Lacework enables customers to innovate with confidence using the tools and services that best fit their business.

"Customers take advantage of the latest AWS offerings because they know their ability to innovate and execute quickly provides a competitive advantage in their markets," said Brian Lanigan, VP, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Lacework. "By integrating with the broad spectrum of AWS services, Lacework enables customers to fully embrace DevSecOps so they can innovate with confidence knowing their environment is secure wherever they are building."

"We built Greenlight Guru on AWS because it is important for us to be able to move quickly and securely, with less complexity in our environment," said David Odmark, Chief of Security at Greenlight Guru. "Lacework software takes care of all the heavy lifting of protecting our AWS environment. This means that our team can concentrate on other important activities at our company and other aspects of security."

The Polygraph Data Platform now supports:

AWS Fargate - innovate safely with Lacework support for container environments leveraging AWS Fargate serverless compute

AWS Graviton - this software integration enables customers to securely take advantage of the best price performance for cloud workloads running in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2)

AWS Control Tower - automatically and consistently applies security best practices and monitoring across an organization when a new account is enrolled. Account administrators can automatically add security auditing and monitoring from Lacework to AWS accounts seamlessly. This integration manages all required Lacework and AWS account configurations that allow access to AWS configuration and CloudTrail logs.

AWS Security Hub - The Lacework integration with AWS Security Hub pushes cloud security events from Lacework to AWS Security Hub, allowing an organization the capability to manage all of their AWS posture and compliance events from a single, consolidated view.

"Our customers want to focus on what matters most — the ability to innovate faster and more securely to achieve greater success with application development and security," states Carol Potts, Americas Head of ISV Sales at AWS. "Lacework reduces risk for AWS customers by delivering comprehensive and continuous security and configuration support for workloads and accounts running in the AWS environment. Our relationship is integral to helping our customers go further, faster."

Using the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform, customers can get continuous security and configuration support for AWS with more automation and fewer rules. Lacework provides a single view which constantly shows all activity in a customer's AWS platform, including new service activation, new events, and changes in access controls. Customers are also able to easily find misconfigurations like unauthorized region usage or out of compliance Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets. With better visibility into risks and insight to act faster against them, customers can feel confident modernizing their environment by migrating more workloads to AWS with build time and runtime protection of microservices, serverless, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), AWS Fargate, and more.

Lacework will present a session at AWS re:Inforce explaining how customers can implement full DevSecOps in the cloud on AWS with the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform. The session, which will take place on Tuesday, July 26 at 2:45 pm in room 258C, will explore how to set up a secure software delivery pipeline for your hosts and containers with AWS CodePipeline, CodeBuild, ECR, EKS, ECS, and Fargate.

Additional resources:

To connect with us at AWS re:Inforce 2022, check out our event website for more information, visit us at our booth (#406), or stop by the AWS booth (#303) from 3:00 - 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday , July 26

for more information, visit us at our booth (#406), or stop by the AWS booth (#303) from , July 26 For more information about Lacework on AWS, visit www.lacework.com/aws

Read more about how AWS and Lacework are helping companies battle ransomware in the cloud here .

. Become an expert on security fundamentals and learn more from your security and developer peers through Lacework Academy and the Lacework Community.

Read what Lacework customers have to say about the Lacework Polygraph Data Platform.

About Lacework

Lacework is the data-driven security company for the cloud. The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization's cloud and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Franklin Templeton, Durable Capital, GV, General Catalyst, XN, Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com.

SOURCE Lacework