Lactase Market Size Worth $276.4 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lactase market size is projected to reach USD 276.4 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness among individuals regarding health and wellness has led to a rise in consumption of enzyme-based foods, such as milk powder, butter, infant milk formula, and sour cream; which not only adds useful nutrients to the diet but also improves digestion. The ability of the lactase enzymes to maintain freshness and increase the shelf-life of dairy products is projected to further augment the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the yeast segment accounted for the largest market share of over 44% in 2019 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the high demand for yeast-based lactase in dairy processing and dietary supplements industries

Food & beverages was the largest application segment in 2019 owing to extensive product usage in milk, condensed milk, ice-cream, cheese, milk powder, and yogurt

North America is anticipated to exhibit steady growth over the coming years on account of rising cases of lactose-intolerance in the region

In addition, factors, such as nutritional benefits and easy digestibility, have resulted in the growing adoption of lactose-free products in North America

Key companies are adopting various strategies, such as clinical trials, new product launches, M&A, and R&D investments to increase their market share

However, the lack of technical expertise and high processing cost of lactase extraction is projected to inhibit the industry growth

In May 2019 , Chr. Hansen Holding A/S launched LACTOSENS R, a lactose biosensor test kit to document lactose concentrations across all dairy applications

Read 145 page research report with ToC on "Lactase Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Yeast, Bacteria), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Region (APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lactase-market

Lactose-free milk is obtained by adding lactase enzyme to regular milk. Similar to regular milk, lactose-free dairy products are a good source of calcium, protein, phosphorus, riboflavin, and vitamin B12 & D. The demand for lactase in dairy applications is likely to witness a steady growth over the forecast period on account of the convenience of lactose-free milk to be swapped in for regular milk in various food preparations.

Lactase is predominantly consumed in the powdered form. The product is majorly used to convert low-solubility and light sweetness lactose to more soluble and sweeter monosaccharides in the food & beverage industry, especially in the dairy industry. This factor, together with the ability of the product to reduce the crystallization of lactose in concentrated milk, ice cream, and condensed milk, is projected to further drive the product demand.

According to the research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), over 65% of the global human population is prone to lactose intolerance and over 5% of the population in the U.K., Belgium, Sweden, and the Netherlands suffer from lactose maldigestion. Thus, the product demand in Europe is projected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global lactase market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:

Lactase Source Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Fungi



Yeast



Bacteria

Lactase Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Powder



Liquid

Lactase Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Food & Beverages



Milk





Cheese





Yogurt





Others



Dietary Supplements



Pharmaceuticals

Lactase Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia & New Zealand

&

Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Lactase Market

Mitushi Biopharma

Rajvi Enterprise

Infinita Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Aumgene Biosciences

DuPont

Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Novact Corp.

Biolaxi Corp.

Creative Enzymes

Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd.

ENMEX

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Senson

Merck KGaA

Novozymes

DSM

Kerry Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.