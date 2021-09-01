Lacy Maxwell Experiential Named Top 25 in Eventex 150 Best Event Organizers and Agencies for 2021

BENICIA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From Rock-and-Roll to C-Suite hospitality, to political fundraisers and throughout the most prestigious sporting events, Lacy Maxwell Experiential (LME) has a history of bringing clients' ethos into the world in completely unique ways. In 2021, LME's diverse family of artists, managers, producers, techs, creators, and others were challenged like never before and responded by being named in the top 25 of Eventex 150 Best Organizations and Agencies for 2021.

Lacy Maxwell Experiential

The ranking represents consistent excellence in the meetings and events industry. It features the most awarded agencies and event organizers in the USA from the latest edition of the most prestigious event and experience marketing awards worldwide.

"Being among the top 150 Eventex USA Index is a tremendous accomplishment as it's based on the number of accolades received not only from Eventex Awards but 19 other popular event industry awards from around the world," said Ovanes Ovanesian, Co-founder of Eventex.

"This is a tremendous honor and a testament to the fun-loving, talented, humble and hard-working team that we have at LME," said LME founder Lacy Maxwell. "We have thrived in 2021 as a group not only because of our diversity of backgrounds, but also through diversity of thought and execution. This gives our clients consistent fresh ideas, tailored activations and award-winning programs that focus on inspirational content executed with unmatched production."

Founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in the industry, today Eventex Awards is the most esteemed accolade in the world of events and experiential marketing. Every year the competition highlights the best agencies, events, tech, and suppliers from the world of events. The Eventex Index picks out the top 150 companies that continuously made their names heard and accomplished tremendous success with their events and brand experiences over the previous two years.

The Eventex Index with the full list of the top 150 event organizers and agencies in the USA can be found here. This acknowledgement now adds to numerous awards over the past several years including:

2019 Bizbash Event Style Awards Winner

2019 Brandweek/Adweek Constellation Awards Winner

2019 Certified as Woman Owned Business by Women's Business Enterprise National Council

2020 EventMarketer Experience Design and Technology Award Winner – Alienware Outpost

2020 EventMarketer Top 100 It List

2020 Bizbash Top 1000 People in US Event Industry

2020 Event Marketer Experience Design and Technology Awards Winner - Best High Tech Audience Interaction – Dell Technologies Summit

2020 Event Marketer Experience Design and Technology Awards Winner – Best Overall B to B Environment – Dell Experience at CES

About Lacy Maxwell Experiential

In life, it is the experiences that shape our perception with products, brands, and services. At Lacy Maxwell Experiential, we make it our passion to connect brands and consumers in ways that matter. We create epic experiences and execute them flawlessly. We showcase your vision or invent it from scratch. No question too hard, no project too small.

